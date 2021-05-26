The city is putting up over $2 million for a housing development on vacant land near 7th Avenue.
The 9TEN project, planned for behind the U-Haul building on what will become part of North 8th Avenue, would include 90 units restricted for sale at affordable price points. The project is also planned to include 2,500 square feet of commercial space.
David Fine, an urban renewal program manager with the city, said the project is targeting those “in the middle of our workforce.”
“Workforce housing is especially in this market, housing that is priced below what is generally available on the market,” Fine said. “I wouldn’t say that it is the most affordable housing option but it is definitely more affordable than what is generally available on the market.”
There are plans for North 8th Street to be built out to reach the development.
City commissioners voted to approve $2.17 million in funds from the Midtown Urban Renewal District for the project. The project still has to go through the city’s planning approval process.
The urban renewal funds come from a tax increment financing district set up for Midtown, which redirects a portion of taxes for use in projects in the district. Urban renewal funds can be used to cover impact fees and public infrastructure improvements, among other things.
The developer will front the costs but will be reimbursed by the city with the TIF allocation after the project is complete.
The project is the first time the city has been able to use urban renewal funds for an affordable housing project in the district, Fine said.
“This is the largest project with for-sale, owner-occupied units that we’ve ever participated in as a city, to our knowledge,” Fine said. “This is the first time we’ve done this at this scale.”
Geoff Anderson, the developer and a principal at Good Housing Partnership, said they expect 10 to 12 market-rate units in addition to the 90 restricted price units.
Of the restricted price units, 69 are planned to be initially sold at a price point to target those who make 120% of the area median income and the remaining 21 will be permanently restricted for sale to those who make 80% of the area median income.
Anderson said the development group will work with other organizations, like the Human Resources Development Council, to prequalify people for living in the units. It is also working through how to restrict people from buying a unit then turning around and “flipping” it to sell or rent at a higher price.
Area median income is determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and varies depending on location and family size.
According to numbers from the city, the area median income in Gallatin County is $62,230 for a one-person household, $71,120 for a two-person household and $88,900 for a four-person household.
“One of the things that we recognized when we did the community needs assessment is there’s stress at all levels across the housing spectrum,” Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said. “This is really targeting the area of the missing middle. This is workforce housing.”
Several city commissioners, who unanimously approved the allocation, praised the project for its use of public money for affordable housing.
“This should be a great example of how to create more affordable housing,” Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy said.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.