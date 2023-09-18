Bozeman city commissioners are set to consider an ordinance this week that would require people living in vehicles and trailers on city streets to move every five days.
The ordinance also includes restrictions on where people experiencing homelessness can park and restricts them from building structures near their camp sites, using loud generators and other measures.
The city has to follow two circuit court decisions affecting the western United States that prohibit them from criminalizing homelessness and require them to allow people to sleep outside if there is no shelter for them to go to.
However, city officials have said in recent meetings about the topic, they are permitted to regulate the “time, place and manner” of the so-called “urban camping.”
The proposed ordinance would require people to move to a “different named street” every five days, and would prohibit them from keeping belongings outside their vehicles or trailers when they aren’t actively using them. It would also prohibit camping next to or across the street from a school, park or residence, or within 100 feet of the entrance to a business.
It also would allow the city to fine people $100 who are in violation of the ordinance, which city officials have clarified would “never” result in a bench warrant or criminal penalty.
City commissioners were originally supposed to hear the ordinance during a meeting Aug. 8, but delayed the agenda item after a discussion about short-term rentals lasted for hours.
In the weeks since, the ordinance has been presented to two citizen advisory boards and been the subject of intense discussion, both from those for and against it.
“Some people think we’re not doing enough, and some people think we’re doing too much,” City Manager Jeff Mihelich said Monday.
During a Economic Vitality Board meeting earlier this month, Assistant City Manager Kira Peters said the five-day proposal was a “starting point” for the conversation and that they have heard from many people that the city should consider a longer time frame.
Board members largely criticized the proposed ordinance and voted against recommending it to the city commission. Several board members suggested the language in the ordinance stating a fine “shall” be levied for violations should be changed to “may” be levied to give leeway for enforcement.
Mihelich said they will present the Economic Vitality Board’s comments, as well as those of the Transportation Board — which voted in favor of recommending the ordinance to commissioners — but the draft ordinance proposal that commissioners will consider will stay the same.
The proposed ordinance, if passed, would fall under two new employees in the city manager’s department approved in this year’s budget that would be tasked with ensuring code compliance. The total estimated cost of the ordinance would be $353,000, according to the city, with $200,000 of that going towards the new positions and of the education efforts, and $153,000 for the cost of towing and street cleaning.
Brian Guyer, the housing department director for the Human Resources Development Council, which runs the local emergency shelter, the Warming Center, said he appreciates the city’s willingness to hear their concerns with the proposed ordinance, and said they plan to bring people to the meeting Tuesday to give public comment.
Guyer said they have told city officials that the ordinance can’t be the be-all and end-all for how the city addresses homelessness and that more supports are needed.
Guyer also said his preference would be for the ordinance to only require people to move if they are out of compliance with the parking regulations or other measures to keep their space tidy.
“If a person can demonstrate that they’re able to keep a clean camp site, they’re able to abide by all the parking regulations… and they also demonstrate the vehicle is still movable — the engine starts, the wheels can turn; if they abide by all those things I don’t see a reason why we need to kick in a limit on how long they can stay there,” Guyer said.
Guyer said he understands the city’s position, and noted some urban campers they talk to also support some of the proposal. He suggested the city should develop a map showing people where they can legally park and sleep.
“The scariest thing for someone who is urban camping is uncertainty,” Guyer said. “People want to be in compliance, people don’t want to be breaking the law … they don’t want those knocks on their doors, and so this gives people a path to understand that what they’re doing is legal and they’re not going to be harassed.”
On a sunny Sunday afternoon, several people who were staying in trailers on city streets were on Max Avenue near North 19th Avenue.
Ben, who is staying there with his mother, tried a few other spots in town but Max Avenue provided a nearby water source at the Town Pump and two 24-7 businesses, the gas station and the Winco, for services.
He has been in town since July, following his mother and a sibling out here who came here for work. Ben said people routinely drive up and down the street, leaning on their horns and screaming at them to “go home.” A few nights prior, someone threw a drink at their trailer, cracking a window near where his mother sleeps.
He noted they try to keep their area clean, taking special care to keep the sidewalk clear. But keeping everything inside their trailer would be difficult, Ben said. And even though they have access to a vehicle and can move their trailer, having to do so every five days would be a challenge.
Ben, who said he is working with HRDC to get his birth certificate and address some health issues, said if they had to move frequently, they would have to re-establish relationships with their neighbors each time.
“We kind of build our own community here, we all know each other and rely on each other to help out,” Ben said. “We keep everything pretty picked up … we’re part of the community, it’s not like we’re outside of it.”
Kim Norris was biking on Max Avenue on Sunday, and said she is concerned by the city’s proposal. Norris, who has lived in Bozeman her whole life, said she had to move into a trailer about a year ago and now stays near Kenyon Noble.
She has stayed at the Warming Center a few times and goes there to use their shower and laundry services, but said she doesn’t want to stay there for fear she could get sick in the crowded space.
Norris said she keeps the area around her trailer clean and sometimes cleans up her neighbor’s spots to keep the area looking nice. Norris said she feels a lot of people judge her and other people living on city streets unfairly.
“Homeless people are not dirty, we don’t all throw our stuff wherever,” Norris said. “We need to have clean water, we need to have a place where we can wash our clothes so we can actually have a job … there’s got to be some give and take.”
Guyer said some of the rhetoric he sees regarding homelessness in Bozeman is concerning to him.
In a press release Monday, the city said that despite resident concerns regarding safety , there has not been a “dramatic increase” of crime.
Guyer said people who use the Warming Center’s services are aware of an incident in Kalispell in June where a homeless man was beaten to death, and also of the online vitriol surrounding it. The incident is like a “dark cloud” over the shelter, Guyer said.
“I think everybody can use a reminder that campers, people experiencing homelessness, are still humans and there’s real danger to dehumanizing an entire population of people because they’re inconvenient,” Guyer said. “It’s something I hope Bozeman gets a grip on before it gets out of hand.”
