City Hall File
Buy Now

The sun shines on Bozeman City Hall in July 2020.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman city commissioners are set to consider an ordinance this week that would require people living in vehicles and trailers on city streets to move every five days.

The ordinance also includes restrictions on where people experiencing homelessness can park and restricts them from building structures near their camp sites, using loud generators and other measures.

The city has to follow two circuit court decisions affecting the western United States that prohibit them from criminalizing homelessness and require them to allow people to sleep outside if there is no shelter for them to go to.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.