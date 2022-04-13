Bozeman commissioners gave the go-ahead this week to rezone a parcel of land on Main Street to allow for more residential redevelopment.
The Carroll on Main project is, per its name, right on Main Street south of Kirk Park, on a seven-acre lot that used to house a grocery store and more recently a dollar store, clothing shop and Mexican food truck.
North Carolina-based Carroll Companies bought the property last year and is eyeing it for a mixed-use development. The developers requested the property be rezoned from B-2, community business district, to B-2M community business district mixed-use.
B-2M zoning allows for ground-floor residential units.
“We do feel that having the opportunity for some ground floor residential here will really make a lot of sense and allow the property to transition more compatibility and nicely with the surrounding residential zoning,” Charley Franklin with SMA Architects said during a commission meeting Tuesday.
“We also love this opportunity with Kirk Park to allow some ground floor residential to interact with that.”
Franklin said they would plan for commercial buildings to go along the property’s border with Main Street. Will Peete, who is based in Bozeman and works for Carroll Companies, said the company remains long-term owners in their markets.
Peete said they don’t yet know what will go on the site. One nearby resident, Frank Walker with the Lessley Estates Condominiums Owners Association, spoke during public comment.
Walker said residents in the condos have anticipated redevelopment of the site, but have concerns about the potential height of future development.
“We have a lot of pride in place, and we don’t want it to be overwhelmed by a five-story building with balconies overlooking our living rooms,” Walker said.
The three city commissioners who were at the meeting voted in support of the rezoning and encouraged the developers to work with the nearby landowners on the plans.
Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy noted the property is in a good spot near Kirk Park and grocery stores.
“Residents can walk there and bike there, so I think it’s a very good use,” Pomeroy said.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.