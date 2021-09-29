top story City asking voters to approve $2.2 million in Bozeman recreation facility repairs By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Sep 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Buy Now Director of Parks and Recreation Mitch Overton points out the part of the shell and gutter that need to be replaced at Bogert Pool on Sept. 28, 2021. The tiles and fencing also need to be replaced at the pool, totaling around $600,000. Bogert Pool is closed for the season so the filter isn't running and the water isn't being treated, which explains the pool's green color. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Director of Parks and Recreation Mitch Overton points out the part of the shell and gutter that need to be replaced at Bogert Pool on Sept. 28, 2021. The tiles and fencing also need to be replaced at the pool, totaling around $600,000. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The city is asking voters to replace the shell, gutter and tile around the pool at the Bozeman Swim Center, pictured here on Sept. 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The city is asking taxpayers for $500,000 for updates to the Lindley Center. Those updates would include installing more insulation, replacing the siding, windows and roof. The Lindley Center is pictured here on Sept. 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Director of Parks and Recreation Mitch Overton points toward Sunset Hills, southeast of the Lindley Center, on Sept. 28, 2021. Overton said that the land was formerly a golf course for the Elks Lodge, with the Lindley Center serving as the former clubhouse. The city acquired the property from the Elks in the late 1960s. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The city is asking taxpayers for $500,000 for updates to the Lindley Center. Those updates would include installing more insulation, replacing the siding, windows and roof. The inside of the Lindley Center is pictured here on Sept. 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Director of Parks and Recreation Mitch Overton opens the door to the Lindley Center on Sept. 28, 2021. The city is asking taxpayers for $500,000 to update the facility. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The city is asking taxpayers for $500,000 for updates to the Lindley Center. Those updates would include making the bathrooms Americans with Disabilities Act accessible, like the women's restroom pictured here on Sept. 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The city is asking voters to replace the shell, gutter and tile around the pool at the Bozeman Swim Center, pictured here on Sept. 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Director of Parks and Recreation Mitch Overton points to the HVAC system behind the Bozeman Swim Center on Sept. 28, 2021. The system was installed in 2008. Overton says an HVAC system typically has a ten-year lifespan, making a system replacement three years overdue. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The city is asking voters to replace the shell, gutter and tile around the pool at the Bozeman Swim Center, pictured here on Sept. 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The city is appealing to Bozeman voters to fund deferred maintenance for three of its recreation facilities after years of the repairs being squeezed out of the city’s budget.The $2.2 million proposed facilities renovation bond that will show up on the November ballots encompasses planned repairs to the Lindley Center, Bogert Pool and the Swim Center.Parks and Recreation Director Mitch Overton said the repairs, which range from renovating the roof of the Lindley Center to redoing the outer shell of both pools, have been bumped out of the city’s budget for years. “The reality is there are so many capital items throughout the city that need to be done, and there is just not enough money to fund them all,” Overton said. “These are some examples of items that have gotten delayed or deferred over the years.”According to the city’s budget for the current fiscal year, recreation expenditures make up 6% of the $38.7 million of general fund expenditures. Of that $38.7 million, $1.3 million is set aside for capital projects, which includes replacing the gym floor at the Story Mill Community Center.The $2.2 million proposed bond includes $500,000 in repairs to the Lindley Center, $600,000 for Bogert Pool and $1.1 million for the Swim Center.“A bond is another way to fund it so it’s not competing with other items in the general fund, which is what it’s been doing over the years,” Overton said.The bond will appear on city ballots alongside a $6.7 million proposed bond to relocate fire station two to Montana State University’s campus and an affordable housing levy.The parks and recreation facilities bond would add 1.33 mills to residents’ property tax bills. For the owner of a home with a taxable value of $364,000, the facilities bond would cost $6.38 yearly.The same taxpayer would pay an additional $58.88 in taxes annually if all three ballot items for the city are approved.At the Lindley Center, the city wants to give the building a total redo by insulating the siding and roof, changing the windows, improving the bathrooms to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, renovating the kitchen and upgrading the parking lot.“You’re using the bones of the structure and replacing everything,” Overton said. “These are the kinds of improvements we need to do to keep it in good shape so we can continue to have it as a community asset.” Repairs the building needed were first identified almost a decade ago, Overton said. Formerly a golf course clubhouse, the city bought it from the Elks Lodge in the 1960s. It’s now used for city programs and party rentals.Bogert Pool, which was built in the 1930s, is now in urgent need of repairs, Overton said.The city plans to use the $600,000 in the bond to renovate the pool’s shell, which is the outer layer of the structure, and its “gutter” drainage system that runs around the edge and funnels water into the filtration system.The plaster shell is peeling in some places and pieces sometimes make their way into and clog the filtration system.“We’re just going to get to the point of more breakdowns, more closures, more little fingers jammed in the gutters and small first aid situations,” Overton said. “You’ve got to put in the money necessary if you want to keep it going.”A small portion of the funds would be used to replace the pool’s outer wall and fence, which Overton said is falling down.The pool shell and gutter system would also be slated for replacement at the Swim Center — a bigger project since it is a larger facility.The $1.1 million the city plans to set aside for the Swim Center also includes replacing the ceiling and floor tiles and most significantly a total replacement of the HVAC system, which filters all the air inside the building.Overton said the city is trying to be preventative with the planned repairs to the Swim Center.“This one, we can be ahead of it, we don’t have to get into the emergency situation that we are in at Bogert,” Overton said.Ballots for the local elections will be sent out Oct. 13. The election is Nov. 2. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Montana State University Bogert Pool Swim Center Lindly Center Mitch Overton Repair Building Industry Shell Bond Ballot Bathroom Bogert Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Apples to cider: Lockhorn Hard Cider turns unwanted apples into specialty batch 4 hrs ago City Fire department response times slow as Bozeman grows 4 hrs ago City City asking voters to approve $2.2 million in Bozeman recreation facility repairs 4 hrs ago Environment Fire south of Big Sky grows slightly 12 hrs ago News Shedhorn fire south of Big Sky doubles in size overnight; drones grounded aircraft twice Sep 28, 2021 Business Bozeman Health, nurses union agree on contract Sep 28, 2021 What to read next Business Apples to cider: Lockhorn Hard Cider turns unwanted apples into specialty batch City Fire department response times slow as Bozeman grows City City asking voters to approve $2.2 million in Bozeman recreation facility repairs Environment Fire south of Big Sky grows slightly News Shedhorn fire south of Big Sky doubles in size overnight; drones grounded aircraft twice Business Bozeman Health, nurses union agree on contract Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Fire department response times slow as Bozeman grows Posted: 5:45 p.m. Bozeman short applications for new citizen advisory boards Posted: Sep. 26, 2021 Bozeman's Ellen Theatre ready to reopen after pandemic-induced hiatus, facelift Posted: Sep. 25, 2021 Climate strike draws Bozeman high schoolers, local leaders Posted: Sep. 24, 2021 A tight fit: Bozeman looking to voters to replace aging fire station Posted: Sep. 24, 2021