About 40 acres in a fast-growing area of Bozeman are primed for mixed-use, dense residential development after city commissioners approved a zoning change this week.

The South Range Crossing project comprises 40 acres in south Bozeman, southwest of the corner of South 19th Avenue and West Graf Street.

Developers requested that the land be rezoned from R-2 and R-1, which are less dense zoning districts, to REMU, or residential emphasis mixed-use zoning. REMU zoning allows for a wide array of housing types and requires that 70% of the land be used solely for residential development, while the remaining 30% can be residential, mixed-use or commercial development.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

