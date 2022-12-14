Bozeman city commissioners approved a developer's request to rezone a 40-acre parcel of land at the corner of Graf Street and 19th Avenue, pictured on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, to residential emphasis mixed-use.
About 40 acres in a fast-growing area of Bozeman are primed for mixed-use, dense residential development after city commissioners approved a zoning change this week.
The South Range Crossing project comprises 40 acres in south Bozeman, southwest of the corner of South 19th Avenue and West Graf Street.
Developers requested that the land be rezoned from R-2 and R-1, which are less dense zoning districts, to REMU, or residential emphasis mixed-use zoning. REMU zoning allows for a wide array of housing types and requires that 70% of the land be used solely for residential development, while the remaining 30% can be residential, mixed-use or commercial development.
The parcel of land is part of a larger 80 acre-project that includes a proposed campus for a Christian college called the Yellowstone Theological Institute.
Parker Lange, with Providence Development, said during Tuesday’s meeting that they are planning a mix of for-sale and rental units.
Lange said they are planning to designate a corner of the land at 19th and Graf for neighborhood-scale commercial development.
Tyler Steinway, an urban planner with Intrinsik Architecture working on the project, said REMU zoning would allow for the commercial component to develop “organically,” comparing its potential to businesses near the corner of Kagy Boulevard and South Third Avenue.
Steinway said another priority for the development is slotting into the Alder Creek neighborhood to the east and the under-construction Blackwood Groves development to the south.
“I think our neighborhood will integrate into the existing neighborhoods and create a destination for people,” Steinway said.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham brought up concerns about transitioning to the Alder Creek neighborhood to the east of the proposed development and encouraged the developer and city staff to keep those in mind when reviewing the master site plan.
Developments zoned REMU are required to have a master site plan approved. Steinway said they hope to go through that process through the spring and start construction shortly thereafter.
