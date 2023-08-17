Developers of an almost 100-acre property near South 19th Avenue in Bozeman are planning to build a mix of housing with some commercial space in the first phase.
The Aaker subdivision is on 95 acres, bordered by Stucky Road, South 19th Avenue, and Montana State University farmland. The property was annexed into the city in 2022 and zoned B-2M, business community mixed and REMU, residential-emphasis mixed-use, priming it for a mix of housing and commercial.
Barry Brown, with the development’s ownership team, said during a city commission meeting this week that the Aaker family owned the property for over 100 years and used it for agriculture. In recent years, nearby development has made moving cattle or farm equipment difficult.
“Our vision for the project is to thoughtfully shift the land from agricultural use to a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood that is integrated into the fabric of Bozeman,” Brown told commissioners.
The first phase of the project is the parcel north of Kagy Boulevard, which also runs into Remington Way. Developers are proposing mostly residential on that portion, with some ground-floor commercial spaces with apartments above on Kagy Boulevard.
City planner Susana Montana said during the meeting that the first phase would have room for 250 apartment units, 104 single-family attached units and 136 mid-rise apartments with ground-floor commercial.
The property has wetland areas, an irrigation ditch and another watercourse, Montana said.
The developers are requesting two variances, one to not extend Remington Way through the wetlands to the MSU farmland area and another to have less than the required street frontage of a park in the same area.
“We’re not quite sure what MSU plans to do with the farmland,” Montana said. “Until it is developed sometime in the future there really is no need to extend Remington to that land.”
Montana said the wetlands on the property are proposed to be part of a park.
“We thought the best way to preserve wetlands in perpetuity would be to surround them with parks, just to ensure that they’re protected,” Tyler Steinway, an urban planner with Intrinsik Architecture, said during the meeting.
City commissioners voted unanimously to approve the preliminary plat for the project, and several encouraged the developers to consider making use of the city’s affordable housing programs.
“I can think of no better way to model stewardship than making sure that previous farmland is turning into the kind of housing that folks who have lived in Bozeman can continue living in Bozeman,” Commissioner Christopher Coburn said.
Brown said after the meeting that they are hoping to get started on horizontal infrastructure work before winter hits.
He said they are looking at the city’s affordable housing programs and considering a range of housing units.
“We’re focusing on being able to deliver at least at a minimum attainable housing that could include affordable, but it could also include some market-rent (or) sale property of housing that is sized to make it attainable,” Brown said.
