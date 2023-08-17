Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Developers of an almost 100-acre property near South 19th Avenue in Bozeman are planning to build a mix of housing with some commercial space in the first phase.

The Aaker subdivision is on 95 acres, bordered by Stucky Road, South 19th Avenue, and Montana State University farmland. The property was annexed into the city in 2022 and zoned B-2M, business community mixed and REMU, residential-emphasis mixed-use, priming it for a mix of housing and commercial.

Barry Brown, with the development’s ownership team, said during a city commission meeting this week that the Aaker family owned the property for over 100 years and used it for agriculture. In recent years, nearby development has made moving cattle or farm equipment difficult.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters
Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.