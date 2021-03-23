Interim Chief Jim Veltkamp will be the next leader of the Bozeman Police Department.
The city announced Veltkamp's appointment Tuesday morning after a months-long search. Veltkamp became interim chief after former Chief Steve Crawford left the department in 2020. Chief Veltkamp will assume his new role immediately, according to a press release.
Veltkamp has been with the department since 1999 and worked as a patrol officer, sergeant, captain, drug detective and support services captain.
Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp, center right, bows his head during a moment of silence while attending the American Legion’s Patriot Day memorial Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in front of the Bozeman American Legion. He served as interim police chief at the time.
Ryan Berry/Chronicle
He's attended and graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, the Montana Executive Leadership Institute and the FBI National Academy.
During a community forum this past week, Veltkamp was asked how they would work to build relationships with residents.
He said the department needs to use a broad range of methods.
“Everybody has a different way they want to be engaged,” Veltkamp said. “We need to make sure that we are meeting people where they want to meet us and how they want to meet us.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at
nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.