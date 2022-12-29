The city of Bozeman is again accepting trees to be recycled at three locations across Bozeman.
Christmas tree drop-offs this year are at the Gallatin County Regional Park parking lot, accessible from Oak Street; the Softball Complex parking lot near the Haggerty Lane entrance; and at Christie Fields, next to the restrooms.
The trees, collected by the city’s forestry division, are broken down into mulch which is used in city parks, said Alex Nordquest, the forestry division manager.
This year, the mulch will be used across Lindley Park to protect trees and roots during the summer, especially where the farmer’s market is held weekly.
“It’s really critical to protect those roots from all the heavy traffic and that mulch helps hold what water we do get in the summer,” Nordquest said.
The forestry division doesn’t track how many trees are recycled each year, but Nordquest estimates its several hundreds.
Because the trees are recycled to be put back out in public spaces, the city asks that people double-check their trees before recycling to make sure there’s no twine, tinsel, lights or stray ornaments hiding in the branches.
“We can’t process ornaments or twine because it’s going into an organic mulch,” he said.
Wreaths and garlands also won’t be accepted, as they cannot be chipped into mulch.
All that needs to be done is bringing the full tree to the recycling drop-offs. Breaking down the trees into smaller pieces actually makes them harder to process using the city’s equipment, Nordquest said.
The recycling sites opened before Christmas and are open to the public. It’s free to drop off trees at the collection sites, which will remain open until demand starts to taper off. That’s usually around February, Nordquest said.