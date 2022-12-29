Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Crispy Christmas trees begone.

The city of Bozeman is again accepting trees to be recycled at three locations across Bozeman.

Christmas tree drop-offs this year are at the Gallatin County Regional Park parking lot, accessible from Oak Street; the Softball Complex parking lot near the Haggerty Lane entrance; and at Christie Fields, next to the restrooms.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.