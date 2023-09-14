Bozeman officials said this week that 1,774 total housing units — 592 of which will be priced affordably — are in the development pipeline as a result of city affordable housing efforts.
City staff touted the effects of their affordable housing work during a meeting on Tuesday. Since the Montana Legislature outlawed inclusionary zoning — the city’s main affordable housing policy that required developers to build a certain amount of affordable units or pay cash in lieu — the city has shifted towards pushing for affordable housing by giving developers incentives.
David Fine, the city’s economic development manager, said since inclusionary zoning went away in 2021, the city has focused on things like allowing departures from city development standards for developments that include affordable housing and by closing funding gaps using tax increment financing dollars or federal low income housing tax credits.
Partnerships are also a big part of the city’s work, Fine said, pointing to several examples with the Human Resources Development Council, Headwaters Community Housing Trust, Family Promise and others.
Fine said the city’s efforts are providing results. He shared details of 11 project proposals that he said wouldn’t exist without the affordable housing programs, either using the city’s new affordable housing ordinance, incentivized departures from development codes or TIF and LIHTC dollars.
The 11 projects, which include entirely affordable developments, like the North Third Apartments, and other proposals where developers are planning to use the city’s “shallow incentives” for affordability, which allow them to make some deviations from city code in exchange for affordable units.
Overall, Fine said the 11 projects are set to yield 1,774 new units overall, 592 of which are set to be priced affordably long-term. Fine noted after the meeting there are many other units being built separate from city efforts.
“We’ve only had two years since we switched from inclusionary zoning but I think our efforts as a team and with your help as a commission are bearing fruit,” Fine said.
The city’s community housing needs assessment from 2019 recommended that the city’s would need 5,405 to 6,340 units of housing by 2025 to fill needs, with about 60%, or 3,210 to 3,765, priced below-market. Fine said this week that he doesn’t think the number should be focused on and said the city is focused on creating long-term, affordable units.
“Its difficult to meet that goal based on the availability of construction crews and workforce in our market,” Fine said. “You can’t do anything about demand, we can only do something about supply.”
Moving forward, Fine said during the meeting that the city is planning to work on the same regarding affordable housing.
The city is currently updating its unified development code, with a focus on fostering denser, infill development. Fine said the proposed new development code aligns with the housing plan.
“We’re using infill and density as our tool to promote affordable housing… public infrastructure is very expensive, it’s expensive for us to maintain, it’s expensive for developers to build,” Fine said. “We make the value of our public infrastructure go further if it is a subsidy to land, and land is one of the most expensive inputs to the development process.”
