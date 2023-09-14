Let the news come to you

Bozeman officials said this week that 1,774 total housing units — 592 of which will be priced affordably — are in the development pipeline as a result of city affordable housing efforts.

City staff touted the effects of their affordable housing work during a meeting on Tuesday. Since the Montana Legislature outlawed inclusionary zoning — the city’s main affordable housing policy that required developers to build a certain amount of affordable units or pay cash in lieu — the city has shifted towards pushing for affordable housing by giving developers incentives.

David Fine, the city’s economic development manager, said since inclusionary zoning went away in 2021, the city has focused on things like allowing departures from city development standards for developments that include affordable housing and by closing funding gaps using tax increment financing dollars or federal low income housing tax credits.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

