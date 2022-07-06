A development sign is planted at the corner of Huffine Lane and South Fowler Avenue on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Everhome recently submitted plans to build a four-story hotel with 113 rooms at this intersection.
Vehicles drive by a decorated utility box at the corner of Huffine Lane and South Fowler Avenue on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Everhome recently submitted plans to build a four-story hotel with 113 rooms at this intersection.
A hotel with over 100 rooms is proposed for west Bozeman off Huffine Lane.
The “Everhome Hotel” is proposed for a 2.97 acre lot as part of the Bozeman Gateway subdivision, which also includes Rosauers Supermarkets and other businesses. The lot is “phase five” of the subdivision and is on the west side of Fowler Avenue.
Developers are proposing a 62,000 gross square foot building that would be four stories, or 61 feet, tall. The hotel would have 113 rooms, according to planning documents.
The land is zoned B-2, community business district, which is intended for “retail and service functions” located on major streets.
The city gave site plans for the hotel preliminary approval on June 30, but final approval depends on approval of the final plat for the subdivision, city planner Susana Montana said.
The city gave preliminary approval to the subdivision plat in 2021.
Developers for the subdivision could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Developers wrote in a letter to the city last year that they are proposing 135 parking spaces for the hotel to the west, east and south of the building.
According to the city’s staff report on the site plans, no restaurant or conference rooms are proposed for the hotel.
The hotel is on the northwestern edge of the Bozeman Gateway subdivision, which is 72 acres in total and has been in the works since the mid-2000s.
It includes a Kohl’s store, several restaurants, and other retail spaces. It is a planned unit development, which essentially operates as a zoning overlay district wherein developers and the city agree to conditions that can differ from city code.
Developers were in front of the city last year with plans to build residential units in the subdivision.
Its master site plan shows mixed-use residential buildings proposed for near the center of the development, off Harmon Stream Boulevard and West Garfield Street.
