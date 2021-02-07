An imminent change to the city’s floodplain maps will affect dozens of buildings in Bozeman.
Roughly a decade after issues were discovered with the flood maps for Bozeman, which are administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the city commission is scheduled to vote on an overhaul of the city’s floodplain regulations later this month. Under the new maps, 90 buildings are being added and 105 removed from a “special flood hazard area,” in which any building with a federally-backed mortgage has flood insurance.
“Federal law mandates that flood insurance coverage be obtained for any building within the special flood hazard area that has a federally backed mortgage. And that’s pretty much every single building with a mortgage,” city senior engineer Brian Heaston said during a joint planning board and zoning commission meeting this week. “These flood policies can be extremely expensive.”
The city is required to have floodplain regulations in order for people to have access to the National Flood Insurance Program, Heaston said, which is federally administered and for a long time was the only way to get insured for flood damage.
The process to rework Bozeman’s flood maps began in early 2012, Heaston said, after problems with the flood maps were discovered in 2011. The maps were based on old data, Heaston said.
“There were properties that were mapped into the floodplain that shouldn’t have been in the floodplain and then there were properties that should have been in the floodplain and were mapped out,” Heaston said.
There are 92 buildings originally mapped into the hazard area that will remain under the new maps, according to Heaston. A significant area between Bozeman and Rouse avenues on both sides of Main Street is being mapped into the new floodplain, Heaston said.
Any of the 90 buildings with a mortgage being mapped into the flood hazard area will be required to have flood insurance, which Heaston said can run above $10,000 in costs a year.
“That has potential significant implications for property owners that own buildings that have a mortgage upon them,” Heaston said.
Beyond the insurance requirement, properties in the special flood hazard area are also subject to other city regulations. The area is split into two categories with different restrictions, Heaston said, a floodway and the flood fringe.
Heaston said the floodway is where floodwater would be the deepest and swiftest moving, typically centered on the flooding source. New building construction is prohibited in the floodway under state law, Heaston said, and existing buildings cannot expand their footprint. Any “substantial improvements” to a building would require the floor to be two feet above the elevation of a 100-year floodplain.
Within the flood fringe, the restrictions are slightly looser, Heaston said.
The new flood maps will go into effect in April. Heaston said the floodplain regulations are intended to reduce risk of flood damage.
“We have confidence now that what is shown there on these flood insurance rate maps … is as accurate a depiction of flood risk as we can get,” Heaston said. “We have confidence that that is truly reflecting what flood behavior is going to be doing.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.