Canyon Gate site planning underway By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Jan 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now The northeast side of the Canyon Gate property is pictured on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021, off of Story Mill Road. Developer Andy Holloran with HomeBase Partners is proposing to bring mixed-use and residential buildings in a few different zoning designations on the 25 acres of land. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A fence separates an established development, left, from 25 acres of undeveloped land, right, where developer Andy Holloran with HomeBase Partners is proposing to bring mixed-use and residential buildings on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021, along Story Mill Road. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The northeast side of the Canyon Gate property is pictured on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021, off of Story Mill Road. Developer Andy Holloran with HomeBase Partners is proposing to bring mixed-use and residential buildings in a few different zoning designations on the 25 acres of land. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A fence separates an established development, left, from 25 acres of undeveloped land, right, where developer Andy Holloran with HomeBase Partners is proposing to bring mixed-use and residential buildings on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021, along Story Mill Road. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A controversial northeast Bozeman development proposal passed a major hurdle this week when city commissioners approved its annexation and zoning, but it’s still a ways away from shovel hitting dirt.There are not yet any site plans submitted to the city for the Canyon Gate property at the northeast corner of Bridger Drive and Story Mill Road. But this week, city commissioners approved annexing the 25-acre property into the city, with a slew of conditions that will restrict the scale of the development.Commissioners approved the zoning proposal as well, which will allow for both residential and commercial uses on the property. Now, developer Andy Holloran said Thursday, they are starting to work on detailed site plans and subdivisions.“My sense is that will take the better part of this year to go through that planning and engineering effort working with the city,” Holloran said, “but our goal would be to break ground on the infrastructure in a year, and hopefully see vertical construction and homes being built by next spring, early summer.”The approved zoning is for five acres of R-5, residential mixed-use high density zoning, 1.62 acres of REMU, residential emphasis mixed use zoning and about 10 acres each of R-3, medium density residential zoning and B-2M, community commercial mixed use zoning.Holloran proposed a series of additions to the annexation agreement that will restrict the scale of the development.During the first commission meeting for the proposal in December, Holloran proposed two conditions: to require 60 units of income-restricted, workforce housing be provided within the development, and that no building within the R-5 zoning be taller than 50 feet or four stories, whichever is higher.That meeting was delayed after five hours, and the debate and discussion was delayed until this week. The conditions Holloran added during this weeks’ meeting include a 100-foot buffer along Boylan Road, in which development would be limited to residential units with a height limit similar to that in the R-3 zoning, and a limit within the 10 acres of B-2M zoning that no building will have a footprint of greater than 25,000 square feet.Holloran said they were in response to discussion during the first commission meeting on the application in December.“It was clear from listening to public comment in the December hearing, as well as line of questioning and comments from city commissioners, that there was concern about the B-2M area particularly with the mass and scale, which is really unlimited in the B-2M,” Holloran said. “So that was dealt with by restricting the footprint to 25,000 square feet and then really creating this kind of transition, wedding cake design from Boylan Road.”Commissioners amended the annexation proposal to include a height restriction throughout the entire project to the same standard of 50 feet or four stories, which Holloran said is still manageable for their plans.Not everyone is fully supportive of the annexation agreements.The development has been the subject of criticism from nearby neighbors as it snaked its way through the city process. Opponents cite concerns with the potential density of the development and its impact on their neighborhood and local traffic.Though Holloran and several city commissioners noted feedback from residents helped shape the annexation conditions, Diana Sauther, a resident of a nearby neighborhood who was helping to organize residents against the proposal, said the conditions are not enough to soothe their worries.“I appreciate that the commissioners tempered some of the extreme density, but in no way did they address the totality of neighbors’ concerns,” Sauther said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Andy Holloran Zoning Commissioner Law Diana Sauther Proposal Annexation B-2m Area Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment 28 Yellowstone bison transferred to Fort Peck through quarantine program 2 hrs ago City Canyon Gate site planning underway 2 hrs ago News Montana State University grad student returns from NASA simulation 3 hrs ago County Gallatin County terminates contract with Hope House operator Jan 12, 2022 Environment Group intends to sue EPA over new Montana law Jan 12, 2022 City Annexation, zoning approved for controversial Bozeman development Jan 12, 2022 What to read next Environment 28 Yellowstone bison transferred to Fort Peck through quarantine program City Canyon Gate site planning underway News Montana State University grad student returns from NASA simulation County Gallatin County terminates contract with Hope House operator Environment Group intends to sue EPA over new Montana law City Annexation, zoning approved for controversial Bozeman development Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section DEA agent from Colorado pleads not guilty to pulling gun on man in Bozeman Posted: Jan. 12, 2022 Gallatin County terminates contract with Hope House operator Posted: Jan. 12, 2022 Group intends to sue EPA over new Montana law Posted: Jan. 12, 2022 Annexation, zoning approved for controversial Bozeman development Posted: Jan. 12, 2022 Man sentenced for attempted bank robbery in summer 2021 Posted: Jan. 11, 2022 Latest Local Canyon Gate site planning underway 2 hrs ago Montana State University grad student returns from NASA simulation 3 hrs ago Three make podium for Bridger Ski Foundation at Nordic Nationals 8 hrs ago Montana State's Troy Andersen, Lewis Kidd earn Walter Camp All-America honors 8 hrs ago