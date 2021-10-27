Candidates wrapping up spending in Bozeman city races By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With advertisements showing up on TV, social media and in Bozeman lawns, candidates in the city’s local elections are wrapping up their spending in advance of next Tuesday’s election.Their strategies and bank account balances vary widely. Mayoral candidate Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham had collected about $28,000 by the mid-October campaign finance reports and spent most of it, while opponent Brian LaMeres self-funded his campaign.Though the most recent finance report submitted to the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Political Practices shows over $14,700 in spending by Oct. 14, LaMeres said Wednesday he will likely end up spending over $23,000 when all is said and done. LaMeres said people have offered donations but that he likes the philosophy of being self-funded.“I don’t feel like I’m beholden really to anybody,” LaMeres said.Christopher Brizzolara, the third candidate in the mayoral race, has repeatedly said he is not spending money on his campaign, and filed that he would spend under $500.Cunningham said he did most of his fundraising in the first few months of his campaign with the goal of “meeting people where they are” through campaign handouts and print, digital and TV ads.“When people get the ballots, three things need to happen. One: They have to recognize your name, B: They have to know what you stand for, and C: They have to know if voting for that person is going to change their lives in a positive way so trying to get that campaign message out there is vital,” Cunningham said. “That’s why you raise money and craft messages.”According to the monthly finance reports up until Oct. 14, Cunningham has spent over $26,000, most of it in the month from mid-September to mid-October on social media, newspaper, and TV ads.Candidates for the three open commission seats have also taken a wide array of approaches. In the race for the two open four-year seats, Commissioner Christopher Coburn had pulled in about $18,700, according to the most recent full finance report from Oct. 14, and spent about $12,500.Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy has kept her fundraising and spending relatively low in her third run for public office, raising almost $3,000 by mid-October and having spent less than $1,000.Their opponent, Emily Talago, is running in tandem with Evan Rainey, who is on the ballot for the two-year commission seat.Their campaign finance reports show a small amount of candidate spending, but no donations or significant expenditures.Rainey’s opponents, Commissioner Jennifer Madgic and Joey Morrison, have had more cash behind their campaigns. Madgic had totaled nearly $7,000 in funds by Oct. 14 and spent all but about $3,000.Morrison raised over $12,000 by Oct. 14, largely in the last two months of the campaign. He said Wednesday he has spent much of it on advertising on Facebook and YouTube, with a campaign video. His campaign had $7,355.78 in the bank in mid-October.Morrison said his campaign focused on getting his name and message in front of people who may not traditionally be tuned into local elections.“I think the main focus on why we wanted to fundraise was to get our word out, get the message out for folks and engage new people who typically don’t know or pay attention to municipal elections,” Morrison said.The three candidates for the city judge seat have also raised and spent notable sums of money.Magdalena Bowen’s campaign had totaled nearly $13,300 by Oct. 14 and spent about $10,500. Colleen Herrington’s campaign raised over $5,300 by mid-October and spent just over half. Sheryl Wambsgans’ campaign raised $1,750 and spent about $650. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. 