Candidates discuss issues affecting women in Bozeman during last forum By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 29, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Candidates for Bozeman City Commission said more communication with marginalized people is necessary to address a number of issues related to gender equality during a forum Thursday night.Candidates were asked a wide range of questions, including what they would do to achieve greater equality among genders and other marginalized identities and how they would address issues with police response to domestic violence calls.The virtual event was hosted by CEDAW, Bozeman’s branch of the U.S. Cities for the Elimination of All forms of Discrimination Against Women and Girls initiative. It was the last in a series of public forums held for the city commission race. Evan Rainey, who is running for the two-year commission seat, and Christopher Brizzolara, who is running for mayor, both left after the candidate introductions. Election Day is Tuesday, and voters will choose the city’s next mayor and three commissioners.During the forum, candidates were asked how they would address the adverse impacts of growth on women and girls in Bozeman.Joey Morrison, who is running for the open two-year commission seat against Rainey and Commissioner Jennifer Madgic, said it’s no secret that women, LGBTQ people and other marginalized groups suffer more when a community is struggling.“We know at the center of addressing these problems is a recognition that when we take aggressive and innovative actions to champion things like affordable housing, things like child care, things like accessible reproductive care, we know that this benefits our community (and) makes our entire community safer,” Morrison said.In response to the same question, Madgic said child care is an issue and noted it’s not a coincidence that most of the current commissioners don’t have children.“I really believe that the city should be proactive in addressing child care,” Madgic said. “(It’s) something the city can do to try to create better inroads for women with children to serve.”Candidates had a choice to answer one of four different questions in a later round. Emily Talago, who is running for one of the four-year seats, answered a question on how she would gather evidence on disparities and plan to address them. Talago said she has been disappointed with past city studies on inequities and said the city should dial back on studying disparities and concentrate on addressing those they already know exist.“Policy can be woefully ineffective in preventing these things from happening, that doesn’t mean we are powerless,” Talago said. “It is absolutely time to act, time to stop studying. We know that these things happen.” Mayoral candidate Brian LaMeres chose to respond to a question asking how they would respond to “police violence in Bozeman, especially police violence towards women, poor and working-class women, women of color, trans, non-binary and queer people.”LaMeres said he “cannot believe the premise of this question to be true,” and said, without pointing to evidence, that the one thing “common to almost all police violence is that the accused individual resisted arrest.”Commissioner Christopher Coburn, who is running for the two open four-year seats, criticized LaMeres’ answer, saying that that kind of language is hurtful to people who have to live with fear of violence.“It is naive to think that, for some reason, Bozeman is immune to the sort of headline grabbing experiences that happen in other parts of the country, in fact other parts of the world,” Coburn said. “It’s really critical that we listen to and we hear from the voices of people who would never push the limits with law enforcement because they know if they do, that could be life or death.”LaMeres acknowledged later in the forum that his comments probably sounded “naive.”Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy, who is also running for one of the two four-year seats, answered the same question and said she thinks proper training of police is essential, as are body cameras and thorough, public investigations of police use of force.The candidates were also asked to respond to a question about how they would address subpar police response to domestic violence calls. Pomeroy echoed her earlier comments, saying proper training is needed.“Safety is one of our city’s main functions,” Pomeroy said. “This area is one of the areas we need to continue to work on.”In response to the same question, mayoral candidate Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said the city needs to “build empathy and understanding” and work to educating police and judges“We need to build that empathy and that understanding from the victims themselves,” Cunningham said. “Being able to provide this empathetic, put-yourself-in-the-situation, understand what it’s like to be a victim, has to happen all along that decision-making tree and all along that process.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Tags I-ho Pomeroy Candidate Politics Work Institutes Brian Lameres Commissioner Christopher Coburn Joey Morrison Training 