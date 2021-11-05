Bozeman's Mountains Walking brewery wants to expand, but city zoning poses a hurdle By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Nov 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Gustav Dose is the founder of Mountains Walking Brewery located on East Avocado Street in Bozeman’s northeast neighborhood. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The owner of Mountains Walking brewery has plans in mind for redeveloping a small piece of land near the northeast Bozeman facility, but they have to get through the city’s rezoning process first.Gustav Dose, the brewery’s owner, filed an application to rezone his on North Plum Avenue property to allow for the development of more office space and potentially employee housing. Site plans have not been drawn up yet.The problem is that his property is split into two parcels, a 0.87 acre one to the north that is the home of the brewery and a 0.24 one on the south end where his small family home sits. Though they are adjacent to each other, the two parcels are zoned differently and designated differently under the future land use map: the brewery is zoned M-1, light manufacturing, and the other land is zoned residential medium density.In order to develop the land with his house into something to benefit his business, Dose applied to the city to amend the city’s growth policy and future land use map — which is the basis for zoning and development decisions — and to rezone the entire parcel to B-2M, which would allow for a mix of commercial and residential buildings, including apartments.However, he is running into obstacles with the city and with neighbors, who are concerned changing the zoning of the land will open the door for an expansion of the manufacturing facility.Also a concern for some who have spoken during public comment at advisory board meetings is that if the brewery ever relocates or closes, they will be left with land right next door that could be built up to a much higher density and to a much different use than their current homes.In recent weeks, the Zoning Commission and Planning Board both denied recommending approval for the rezoning and for changing the growth policy and future land use for the smaller residential parcel.The city commission is scheduled to consider the matter later this month. Dose said he thinks the rezoning will help his property conform to the future of the neighborhood, which has residential areas butting up against industrial properties.“(Residents) are complaining about added production, and that’s not my vision at all, whatsoever. My vision is added retail, added office space, added community services,” Dose said at a Planning Board meeting this week. “I see the bigger picture and how we could help the community, how we could create more housing through this B-2M.”Several members of the Planning Board — which split the vote 3-3 to deny recommending the application — said they support the goals Dose has for the property, but noted that they have to consider more than just his plans.A growth map amendment and zoning change would still be in place on the land even if the brewery closes or moves, so though Dose at this point has no plans for a large commercial building, it could happen in the future.“I think, ultimately, it’s important to keep in mind that the real question is, ‘Is it appropriate to have this small piece of property move from a primarily residential use to one that’s primarily commercial in nature?” Board member Nicole Olmstead said during the meeting. “This isn’t an obvious place (to) envision that type of community commercial development moving forward.”Other planning board members said they were concerned about the lack of a buffer between the property and a single-family home to the south — there is no street or alleyway separating the two parcels.The Zoning Commission also voted 4-1 against recommending to approve the proposal in October, partially citing the fact that the Planning Board had not yet met to vote on the growth policy amendment.Dose said he has no plans to move the business, though he said there is potential that in the future they would move the manufacturing to a different location and keep the retail and brewery open.“I’m a lifer right here, I’m not leaving this area,” Dose said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Zoning Gustav Dose Commerce Building Industry Company City Planning Brewery Planning Board Plan Growth Map Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next County OSHA vaccination requirement rules released, legal battle mounting 2 hrs ago Coronavirus Gallatin County reports four more deaths as cases slow 2 hrs ago County Dysfunction at Hope House in Bozeman stifles mental health treatment 2 hrs ago State Montana AG challenges vax mandate for large businesses 2 hrs ago City Bozeman considering spending $800,000 on Peets Hill land 2 hrs ago City Bozeman's Mountains Walking brewery wants to expand, but city zoning poses a hurdle 3 hrs ago What to read next County OSHA vaccination requirement rules released, legal battle mounting Coronavirus Gallatin County reports four more deaths as cases slow County Dysfunction at Hope House in Bozeman stifles mental health treatment State Montana AG challenges vax mandate for large businesses City Bozeman considering spending $800,000 on Peets Hill land City Bozeman's Mountains Walking brewery wants to expand, but city zoning poses a hurdle Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Dysfunction at Hope House in Bozeman stifles mental health treatment Posted: 5 p.m. Bozeman considering spending $800,000 on Peets Hill land Posted: 5 p.m. Helicopter work planned for downtown Bozeman Sunday Posted: 4:30 p.m. The devil, a ladybug and a pile of dirty laundry run a 5K Posted: 1:15 p.m. Hager, Frank Posted: Nov. 5, 2021 Latest Local Gallatin volleyball sweeps Great Falls to stay alive in Eastern AA Divisional 2 hrs ago Belgrade volleyball sees season end at divisionals 2 hrs ago Gallatin County reports four more deaths as cases slow 2 hrs ago Dysfunction at Hope House in Bozeman stifles mental health treatment 2 hrs ago