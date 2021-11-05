Mountains Walking Brewery
Gustav Dose is the founder of Mountains Walking Brewery located on East Avocado Street in Bozeman’s northeast neighborhood.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The owner of Mountains Walking brewery has plans in mind for redeveloping a small piece of land near the northeast Bozeman facility, but they have to get through the city’s rezoning process first.

Gustav Dose, the brewery’s owner, filed an application to rezone his on North Plum Avenue property to allow for the development of more office space and potentially employee housing. Site plans have not been drawn up yet.

The problem is that his property is split into two parcels, a 0.87 acre one to the north that is the home of the brewery and a 0.24 one on the south end where his small family home sits.

Though they are adjacent to each other, the two parcels are zoned differently and designated differently under the future land use map: the brewery is zoned M-1, light manufacturing, and the other land is zoned residential medium density.

In order to develop the land with his house into something to benefit his business, Dose applied to the city to amend the city’s growth policy and future land use map — which is the basis for zoning and development decisions — and to rezone the entire parcel to B-2M, which would allow for a mix of commercial and residential buildings, including apartments.

However, he is running into obstacles with the city and with neighbors, who are concerned changing the zoning of the land will open the door for an expansion of the manufacturing facility.

Also a concern for some who have spoken during public comment at advisory board meetings is that if the brewery ever relocates or closes, they will be left with land right next door that could be built up to a much higher density and to a much different use than their current homes.

In recent weeks, the Zoning Commission and Planning Board both denied recommending approval for the rezoning and for changing the growth policy and future land use for the smaller residential parcel.

The city commission is scheduled to consider the matter later this month.

Dose said he thinks the rezoning will help his property conform to the future of the neighborhood, which has residential areas butting up against industrial properties.

“(Residents) are complaining about added production, and that’s not my vision at all, whatsoever. My vision is added retail, added office space, added community services,” Dose said at a Planning Board meeting this week. “I see the bigger picture and how we could help the community, how we could create more housing through this B-2M.”

Several members of the Planning Board — which split the vote 3-3 to deny recommending the application — said they support the goals Dose has for the property, but noted that they have to consider more than just his plans.

A growth map amendment and zoning change would still be in place on the land even if the brewery closes or moves, so though Dose at this point has no plans for a large commercial building, it could happen in the future.

“I think, ultimately, it’s important to keep in mind that the real question is, ‘Is it appropriate to have this small piece of property move from a primarily residential use to one that’s primarily commercial in nature?” Board member Nicole Olmstead said during the meeting. “This isn’t an obvious place (to) envision that type of community commercial development moving forward.”

Other planning board members said they were concerned about the lack of a buffer between the property and a single-family home to the south — there is no street or alleyway separating the two parcels.

The Zoning Commission also voted 4-1 against recommending to approve the proposal in October, partially citing the fact that the Planning Board had not yet met to vote on the growth policy amendment.

Dose said he has no plans to move the business, though he said there is potential that in the future they would move the manufacturing to a different location and keep the retail and brewery open.

“I’m a lifer right here, I’m not leaving this area,” Dose said.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

