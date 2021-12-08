Bozeman's climate plan work moving ahead By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Dec 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman City Hall is pictured on Aug. 12. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Almost a year after its passage, the implementation of Bozeman's aggressive climate plan is moving steadily along.The wide-ranging plan has two main thrusts: limiting Bozeman's impact on climate change and preparing the city for the inevitable effects coming down the line.The plan, which was passed last December, includes six focus areas and dozens of action items, which run the gamut from establishing a sustainability citizen advisory board to establishing a renewable energy source with NorthWestern Energy. The plan also lays out three major goals: A 26% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, establishing 100% net clean electricity by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.Natalie Meyer, the city's sustainability program manager, presented updates during a city commission meeting this week. While just two action items are complete, Meyer said another 47 are underway. About 20 have yet to be started.The city has formed a sustainability board, which was scheduled to meet for the first time Wednesday evening, and established an internal group of city staff who are implementing the plan with a charter, timeline and budget.City Manager Jeff Mihelich said in order for the plan to work, it has to be factored into all aspects of city work.“If we’re doing this work correctly from a climate action planning standpoint, particularly from an operationalizing standpoint, this is something that has to be done across the organization, and we have done that,” Mihelich said during the meeting.Meyer said a significant near-term action is the establishment of a public dashboard where the city plans to track its progress on the plan’s goals. The dashboard is expected to be completed by April, Meyer said.“It’s a level of transparency that is frankly uncommon within sustainability programs and climate planning throughout the country,” Meyer said.The city is also working on establishing a green tariff with NorthWestern Energy, which will involve the utility establishing a new renewable energy source that customers would be able to sign up for.This piece was a point of contention during the plan’s drafting, as some residents and environmental groups felt the city was too reliant on NorthWestern Energy. However, the work is still ongoing and now involves local governments in Helena and Missoula.Meyer said that she anticipates the city will know within the next two months whether the project will move forward“The rate making, it gets complex quickly, and it’s just taking a bit of time to find a workable solution,” Meyer said Wednesday. “I would say that over the next two months, we’ll know if we’ve achieved our goal of trying to find a fair rate for customers of NorthWestern Energy that are participating and not participating, and we also need to make sure it is fair for the utility.”Meyer said during the meeting the city is working on some immediate and tangible action items, like assessing plans for solar possibilities for new city facilities and preparing the under-construction Public Safety Center for a large solar array.There are also more policy-based actions, like working on state legislation. Meyer said the city worked with the its lobbyists to oppose a bill that would have expanded NorthWestern’s operations at Colstrip.The city is also pushing the 2021 energy building codes, which Meyer said improve building efficiency by about 9%. Over half of local emissions are associated with buildings, Meyer said.About 38% of local emissions are from transportation, Meyer said, which is also the fastest growing sector of emissions. Meyer said the city is almost done with an assessment tracking system where it could place electric vehicle charging stations in city facilities.The city is also starting work on a water conservation plan and preparing to work with other local governments and organizations on a sensitive land study.Meyer said Wednesday she is pleased with how much city staff have integrated the plan into their work across departments."I think the range of activity was higher than I expected," Meyer said. "You saw that we have 47 actions in progress or ongoing and I didn't expect that number to be as high, so I feel really good about the widespread support that we have throughout the organization."The next update on the climate plan is planned for April. Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. 