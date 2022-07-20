Bozeman is taking its next step in looking at inequities in the city by writing an “equity and inclusion plan.”
Amid nationwide protests over racism after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in the summer of 2020, city commissioners pushed staff to look at diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in Bozeman.
A report from that effort included two dozen action items. The city also put together a data-based “gaps” analysis on disparities in experiences in Bozeman for different demographic groups.
Now, the city is starting work on establishing an equity and inclusion plan. The city has a request for proposals open through the end of the week looking for a consultant to help draft the plan.
During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, City Manager Jeff Mihelich said the plan will aim to address the disparities found in the gaps analysis, which include things like how access to affordable housing hits lower income residents of Bozeman.
“Essentially our goal is to ensure that every resident, visitor and city of Bozeman employee feels welcomed, valued and like they can thrive here regardless of their race, identify or life circumstance,” city spokesperson Dani Hess said during the meeting.
Hess is on the Belonging in Bozeman team of city staff members who are working on the plan.
Hess said some of the unfinished action items from the original inclusive city report will be carried over into the new plan. The plan will also address some terms, like equity and diversity, but also a new one for the city, “belonging.”
Hess said the term is meant to describe the feeling of belonging.
“It is also the affirmation that an individual is a part of something, they have a sense of purpose and they can show up into a space and be their true authentic selves,” Hess said.
City associate planner Nakeisha Lyon, who is the co-lead of the Belonging in Bozeman team, talked about the scope of the plan, which includes a section detailing the history of equity in Bozeman, getting input from residents and stakeholders, establishing goals and an implementation plan.
“The goal of this effort is to develop a plan, right, because nothing happens in the city without a plan,” Hess said.
The city is looking at a more than year-long process for the plan, with a goal of having a draft together by next summer and final review in the fall of 2023.
City commissioners said they support the city’s goal for the plan and encouraged staff to focus on reaching out to residents who might benefit the most from the plan.
Commissioner Christopher Coburn said the plan will hinge on a good outreach effort.
“That’s usually the problem with these well meaning equity inclusion plans, is that no one who has ever experienced any sort of inequity or who has ever felt unincluded is a part of the effort,” Coburn said.