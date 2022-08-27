Whole Foods’ Bozeman store at the Gallatin Valley Mall is not expected to open anytime soon.
The store was announced in October 2020 and is being built on the site of the old Fuddruckers at the mall. Though the large building on Huffine Lane looks nearly complete from the outside, John Morrow with the Gallatin Valley Mall said he does not expect the store will open before the end of 2022.
“I don’t know their official opening date, but it appears that they won’t be open by the end of the year,” Morrow said this week.
A Whole Foods spokesperson told the Chronicle in an email last week that they can “confirm that a Bozeman store is in development” but did not have any additional information. The spokesperson emailed the same language after a similar inquiry from the Chronicle in early July.
The store was the subject of backlash last year after a group called “Bozeman Matters” filed an appeal to the store’s approved site plans, citing concerns with traffic, parking and storm water systems.
Ben Abbey, the city’s chief building official, said this week that the project still needs to go through some permitting processes. The store will have to submit for a certificate of completion for the “shell permit,” which Abbey said is just the exterior shell of the building.
The building will have to get final checks from several city departments, including fire, engineering, planning and water.
“That process is basically just saying the shell is complete, it’s not necessarily allowing occupancy of the building,” Abbey said.
There is a separate permit process for all the work inside the building’s shell, like plumbing and fire safety systems, called a “tenant improvement” permit. The contractors started the application process for that permit about a month ago, Abbey said, and are still in the early stages for it.
The city would have to do final checks of the building for life safety things like ingress and egress, and for things like making sure the aisle bays are appropriately spaced and secured.
The Whole Foods is just one part of redevelopment plans for the mall. Morrow said construction on the old JCPenny space is set to begin soon. Morrow said they plan to release news on the new tenant for that building and other redevelopment at the mall starting in September.
