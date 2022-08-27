Whole Foods
Construction continues on Whole Foods, pictured here on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Whole Foods’ Bozeman store at the Gallatin Valley Mall is not expected to open anytime soon.

The store was announced in October 2020 and is being built on the site of the old Fuddruckers at the mall. Though the large building on Huffine Lane looks nearly complete from the outside, John Morrow with the Gallatin Valley Mall said he does not expect the store will open before the end of 2022.

“I don’t know their official opening date, but it appears that they won’t be open by the end of the year,” Morrow said this week.

