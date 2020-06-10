The city of Bozeman has been approved for loans from the state worth $17.8 million to help improve its wastewater treatment system, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced Wednesday.
The money will go toward building a new pipe that starts near East Baxter Lane and Flanders Mill Road and heads north toward Davis Lane. It will also go toward replacing a nearly 100-year-old pipe starting near Front Street and East Tamarack Street that also serves Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
The Davis Lane project is expected to cost $16.5 million and take eight months while the Front Street project is expected to take four months and cost $3.2 million, said Bob Murray, a project engineer working on both projects, which are set to begin in a few weeks.
“Both provide a bunch of capacity that will allow new development on both sides of town, east and west,” Murray said.
The $17.8 million is made up of four State Revolving Fund loans, most of which have a 2.5% interest rate for 20 years. Three of the loans are being used for the Davis project.
The Davis project will serve Gallatin High School, located at West Oak Street and Cottonwood Road and set to open this fall. As the city’s wastewater system nears capacity, Murray emphasized the need to build to keep up with Bozeman’s growth. The hospital’s expansion and expected development in vacant lands coincides with the projects’ purpose.
“It’s all based on growth,” Murray said. “Even if you look at the increased capacity for the hospital, the hospital is expanding because of growth. The high school is happening because of growth.”
Billings’ COP Construction has won the bid for both projects, which Murray said will include closures on “some significant roads.”
“Communities that invest in modern infrastructure, including drinking water and wastewater treatment systems, benefit now and for generations to come,” Gov. Steve Bullock said in a news release announcing the loans. “These projects not only create good-paying jobs for Montana workers, they better prepare our communities for new growth and development enhance the health and well-being of our citizens, and protect our soil, groundwater and surface water.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.