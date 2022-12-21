Bozeman city commissioners want the Legislature to give them the power to ban single-use plastic items, adding to a long list of issues the city would like more local control over.
In advance of the start of the legislative session in Helena in a few weeks, commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a resolution showing their support for legislation to restore that power to local governing bodies.
The resolution came after a handful of advocates in the city pressured the commission to show their support for the issue.
Isaac Cheek, the grassroots conservation coordinator with the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center in Bozeman, spoke in support of the resolution for several weeks. Cheeks said on Wednesday that he views it as a “formal nudge” to the Legislature to give cities back the power to ban single-use plastic bags.
“The city of Bozeman wants the power back to regulate plastics … I would imagine other cities would like local power back as well,” Cheek said. “We’re trying to be proactive about this pollution issue, because we’re already seeing the issue of microplastics and plastic pollution in our backyard.”
The resolution calls out House Bill 407, which was passed during the 2021 Legislature and preempts any local rules that regulate the use of certain containers, which the bill states is any bag, cup, bottle, can, device, eating or drinking utensil or tool or other package, that is made of cloth, paper, plastic, cardboard, aluminum, glass, and a number of other materials.
The city’s resolution states the bill has prevented the commission from “performing their constitutional duty to maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment.”
It requests the Legislature repeal House Bill 407, or in lieu of that, take action to ban single-use plastic bags statewide.
Heidi Noyes runs Eco Montana, which supplies businesses and restaurants with compostable supplies. She said during public comment at the meeting that demand for their business is growing, by a rate of 30% year over year.
“There is a will in Bozeman and the rest of Montana to change and to do better,” Noyes said.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said before commissioners voted on the item that they had a state legislator lined up who would be able to introduce a bill on the matter.
Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, said on Wednesday he is planning to introduce a bill that would eliminate the ban on the ability of cities to ban plastic bags.
"I do strongly believe that this is one of the many issues that properly belongs in the control of citizens and of local communities to make their own decision for what is best for their community,” Stafman said.
The resolution adds another item to a long list of issues the city will be tracking at the Legislature.
City commissioners in November approved a set of legislative priorities for their lobbyist to pay attention to or advocate for in Helena, including trying again for a local option sales tax on certain items and policies supporting housing development.
The legislative session begins Jan. 2.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.