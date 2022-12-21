Bozeman City Hall
Bozeman city commissioners want the Legislature to give them the power to ban single-use plastic items, adding to a long list of issues the city would like more local control over.

In advance of the start of the legislative session in Helena in a few weeks, commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a resolution showing their support for legislation to restore that power to local governing bodies.

The resolution came after a handful of advocates in the city pressured the commission to show their support for the issue.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

