Bozeman’s treatment court for veterans is growing in demand and expanding its services, according to a presentation given to city commissioners Monday.
Municipal Court Judge Colleen Herrington oversees the Veteran Eligible Treatment Services, or V.E.T.S. Court and gave an update to the Bozeman City Commission about the two-year-old program. She said eight participants have graduated from the program and 10 veterans are enrolled right now.
Herrington said the two most important rules of the court are for participants to show up and to be honest.
“Without those two, we are not able to serve them,” Herrington said.
The program is for veterans post-conviction who commit crimes and struggle with substance abuse or mental illness. It was started in 2018 with a $400,000 grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance. It secured a new $149,000 grant from the University of Baltimore to add new services.
Herrington, also a JAG officer, said demand for the program has steadily increased over the last six months, and that it will be capped at 25 participants. The V.E.T.S Court has approval from the city commission to start a new alternative therapy pilot program with its new grant.
Renee Boundy, the court’s coordinator, said the alternative therapy program won’t replace traditional treatment for substance abuse but may take the place of some support groups for some participants. She said the grant will also pay for a new part-time case manager.
“It’s a really exciting program,” Boundy said.
Implementing the program has been delayed due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the grant will account for that.
The V.E.T.S Court’s grant for $400,000 is meant to be used for the first three years and will run out in March 2021.
As a result, Herrington said the court will be asking the city for $12,000 as staff pencil out next year’s budget. She said the court will likely be asking for around $70,000 during next year’s budget season.
Herrington said the court does serve veterans from outside of Bozeman, but that the state will not provide any money to municipal courts and that the court will not ask the county for money this year because it provides resources like pretrial services.
Herrington said for every dollar spent on the court, $27 are saved in fees that would be accrued if a veteran were to go through the normal court system.
The 18- to 24-month program is individualized and includes options like out-patient physical and mental health care, supported housing, rehabilitation classes, vocational assistance, group therapy and treatment for co-occurring disorders.
Each participant meets regularly with the court, must undergo weekly drug testing and completes a community service project. Herrington said projects have included volunteering at Head Start, starting a nonprofit and creating an alumni organization for graduates.
Herrington said participants have been leaning on one another during the pandemic.
“It’s been phenomenal to see the veterans step up and support each other during this time,” Herrington said.
All five on the city commission voiced their support for the program and thanked administrators for providing the service. Deputy Mayor Cyndy Andrus also requested more statistics on the program and its return on investment.
Mayor Chris Mehl said providing the resource is the right thing to do given veterans’ service.
“This seems like the least we can do in return,” Mehl said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Shaylee Ragar can be reached at sragar@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2607.