The city of Bozeman is looking to wrap up work on a parks, recreation and “active transportation” plan in the next few months.
The “PRAT” plan is intended to guide future decisions on parks, recreation and aquatics and “active transportation” infrastructure. It will take the place of the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails — or PROST — plan, which has been in place since 2007.
Addi Jadin, the city’s park planning and development manager, said on Friday that the city has spent the last two years getting public input on the plan, and are now reviewing the first draft. Jadin said the PRAT plan will function like a work manual for the parks and recreation department, as well as guide developers when they plan for parkland.
“We’re trying to look at not just subdivision by subdivision park planning, but perhaps we look at each quadrant of the city and we say we want to achieve a similar balance across the community,” Jadin said.
The city commission is scheduled to discuss the first draft of the plan at their Feb. 14 meeting and are slated to review it for adoption in April.
During the city commission’s planned discussion about the PRAT later this month, Jadin said there will be presentations from the three “community liaisons” who helped the city gather input on the plan from the disabled, Latinx, and BIPOC — Black, Indigenous and people of color — communities in Bozeman.
The Urban Parks and Forestry Board gave comments on the draft during a meeting last week and has another meeting scheduled for Feb. 23.
During their Jan. 26 meeting, Urban Parks and Forestry Board Chair Angie Kociolek said she is “unsettled” that the plan doesn’t have enough focus on conservation of natural or riparian areas, pointing out that the PROST plan explicitly called out open space in its name but that the PRAT doesn’t.
Jadin said they have heard that concern, and said the PRAT recommends the city changes how it views open space to be closer to what the natural landscape in Montana should look like.
“The PRAT is saying let's start to shift more towards natural landscapes that are less water consumptive and look more like what Montanans expect when they hear the words open space,” Jadin said. “We will still have those great recreational amenities, but the basketball court may be nestled into a more natural setting.”
A large focus of the plan is the “active transportation” network, which consultant Chris Naumann with Sanderson Stewart talked about during the recent board meeting. Naumann said the plan includes building out “anchor routes” as the backbone of the active transportation system, which are paths — like the Gallagator Trail — that are “longer distance, lower stress” paths for cyclists and walkers.
The ultimate goal would be that anchor routes would be completely separate from the vehicle road system, Naumann said, adding a caveat that building those routes through already built out areas would be a “Herculean” effort and will require a phased approach.
Other focuses in the active transportation part of the draft include closing gaps in the existing trail network, improving crossings over major thoroughfares and implementing a wayfinding system.
The PRAT plan draft also suggests a focus on expanding east-west corridors. Naumann said the city has mainly north-south paths, because they typically follow watercourses which tend to flow in that direction because of the area’s topography.
Naumann said the idea is to make walking, biking or other modes of transportation besides driving as accessible as possible.
“Like the overall plan, the active transportation component is aspirational, and it's designed to create an overall vision,” Naumann said.
