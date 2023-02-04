Let the news come to you

The city of Bozeman is looking to wrap up work on a parks, recreation and “active transportation” plan in the next few months.

The “PRAT” plan is intended to guide future decisions on parks, recreation and aquatics and “active transportation” infrastructure. It will take the place of the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails — or PROST — plan, which has been in place since 2007.

Addi Jadin, the city’s park planning and development manager, said on Friday that the city has spent the last two years getting public input on the plan, and are now reviewing the first draft. Jadin said the PRAT plan will function like a work manual for the parks and recreation department, as well as guide developers when they plan for parkland.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

