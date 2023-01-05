Three months after the Bozeman City Commission tabled a planned discussion about implementing paid parking, downtown business owners are set to meet to think of their own ideas.
City commissioners were scheduled to discuss implementing a paid parking system in downtown Bozeman in early October, but abruptly voted to delay the agenda item to allow more time for public input on the proposal.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said at the time that he would like to see downtown business owners propose their own solutions to the parking issue.
This month, a group of business and property owners and other downtown stakeholders have three meetings scheduled with city staff, downtown board members, and a professional facilitator to discuss parking solutions.
“My personal hope is that we will get information from those meetings that could form a solution,” Cunningham said Thursday. “The ideal situation in my point of view is not that the city commission decides what to do about parking management in downtown, it is that collaboratively we work with downtown businesses and property owners.”
Brit Fontenot, the city’s economic development department director, said the city helped find a facilitator for the discussions but is not leading them, noting that the sessions are meant to be spearheaded by the Downtown Bozeman Partnership.
Ellie Staley, the executive director of the downtown group, said on Thursday that some business owners felt the city was “putting the cart before the horse” by pushing paid parking without hammering out some factors like what to do about employee parking and where to spend excess revenue.
As the city has solicited input on paid parking in recent months, members of the public have consistently brought up the potential impact to downtown employees.
Staley said making sure employees will be able to affordably park downtown is a huge priority of the working group. The meetings, which are not open to the public, will be “solutions focused,” Staley said.
“There are going to be, certainly some individuals in this group, and certainly downtown, who don’t believe paid parking should be instituted at all,” Staley said. “I’m not totally sure exactly what the outcome will be but I do know that we will be able to come to some resolution within this group to really give the city, and city staff some direction moving forward.”
Staley said the plan is to put together a report based on the meetings and to present it to city commissioners.
The city restarted discussions around implementing paid parking in early 2022 after they were delayed during much of the pandemic.
During a work session in February, several commissioners told city staff to work on a number of issues, like employee parking and where a second garage could be located, before they would support charging for downtown parking.
The city and Gallatin County reached an agreement this fall that a new garage could be built on the lot of the courthouse building on North Third Avenue.
Fontenot said this week that apart from the scheduled meetings this month, there are no other downtown parking updates.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.