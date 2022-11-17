Zoning codes, planning laws, city ordinances and state regulations govern residential properties in Bozeman.
Often, so too do homeowners association covenants, which can dictate things like where residents may put their boats or recreational vehicles or what their fences can look like.
Bozeman city commissioners are hoping to get future HOA covenants — and any existing ones looking for an update — more in line with the city’s goals on issues like water use, sustainability or child care.
“Whether it’s connectivity or day care or solar, there are covenants in our community that prohibit or at least create really huge hurdles in those areas,” City Manager Jeff Mihelich said during a commission meeting. “So I would say there is a negative impact on our community reaching our goals because of covenants.”
During a work session discussion in front of the city commission this week, Jesse DiTommaso, an economic development specialist with the city, listed examples of how covenants from HOAs or property owner associations can get in the way of the city’s goals.
The issues are wide-ranging, touching on things like water conservation and sustainability, trail and road connectivity, economic development and garbage pickup.
One example is child care. Though many parents in the area struggle to find available child care, some HOA covenants prohibit in-home day cares. DiTommaso said the city could encourage HOAs to change that with their model covenants.
Other examples include allowing for the building of accessory dwelling units, the use of clotheslines for drying or solar panels and encouraging drought tolerant landscaping or removing requirements for turf grass.
DiTommaso said model covenants could be provided for future developments, or older developments looking to make updates.
“There’s a chance that your neighborhood was built 30 years ago and your covenants were drafted then as well,” DiTommaso said.
Next steps for the effort include working with citizen advisory boards, developers, brokers, real estate agents and bankers and beginning to write model covenants before it comes back to the commission.
City spokesperson Takami Clark said the city does not have a date scheduled for the conversation to come back before the commission.
