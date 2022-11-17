Bozeman City Hall
Bozeman City Hall is photographed on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Zoning codes, planning laws, city ordinances and state regulations govern residential properties in Bozeman.

Often, so too do homeowners association covenants, which can dictate things like where residents may put their boats or recreational vehicles or what their fences can look like.

Bozeman city commissioners are hoping to get future HOA covenants — and any existing ones looking for an update — more in line with the city’s goals on issues like water use, sustainability or child care.


