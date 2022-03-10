Bozeman city staff are planning to redo the annexation agreement for a controversial development after minor discrepancies related to terms city commissioners added to it were found.
The Canyon Gate development comprises 25-acres at the northeastern corner of Bridger Drive and Story Mill Road.
As the project wound its way through the city’s annexation and zoning process, it drew intense pushback from nearby residents who largely took issue with the proposed density of the zoning districts, which include residential mixed-use high density zoning and community-commercial mixed-use zoning.
Commissioners approved the annexation and zoning at a meeting in January, with an amendment and several conditions limiting the scale of the development.
Earlier this month, commissioners voted to approve an annexation agreement on their procedural consent agenda. The consent agenda typically includes a host of items that are approved as a whole, typically without any discussion.
An item such as an annexation agreement would typically be approved on the consent agenda without a hitch, but during the meeting, several people spoke during public comment to protest the language of the annexation agreement, alleging that it did not accurately reflect the conditions commissioners approved.
At the Jan. 11 meeting, Commissioner Jennifer Madgic added an amendment to limit the height in two of the zoning districts to a max of 50 feet, which would have essentially limited the height throughout the entire parcel to 50 feet.
The amendment was unanimously approved, but the specific language does not appear in the annexation agreement. Instead, the agreement states that the landowner will "limit the maximum height of structures located within the R-5 zoning district and the B-2M zoning district to a maximum of 50 feet or four stories, whichever is greater."
At the commission meeting this week, City Manager Jeff Mihelich said city staff went back to review the record and found some “minor discrepancies” that they will look at.
City spokesperson Melody Mileur said in an email this week that staff are still working out the specifics, but are taking a look specifically at terms related to the height of the development.
Other conditions approved to the annexation agreement include include a 100-foot buffer along Boylan Road, in which development would be limited to residential units with a height limit similar to that in the R-3, medium-density residential zoning, and a limit within the 10 acres of B-2M, community-commercial mixed use zoning, that no building will have a footprint of greater than 25,000 square feet.
Developer Andy Holloran also proposed to build 60 units of income-restricted workforce housing.
Mihelich said the annexation agreement would come back before the commission in a few weeks.