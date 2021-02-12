Cars loitering on Bozeman’s streets this winter obstructing snow plowing may be towed by the city within days, a change from previous practice.
Previously, the city followed a rule under which cars parked on a public street for more than 72 hours in the same place could be removed. Interim parking manager Mike Veselik said that process could take about ten days. This winter, the city is beginning to use a part of the code related to public safety that allows cars to be removed 48-hours after being tagged as a safety hazard.
“It’s not the person who got caught in one snowstorm overnight or something, it’s that person who hasn’t moved it in in four or five, six, seven snows and it starts to constrain the flow of traffic and people can’t get through safely,” Veselik said. “All of a sudden a two-lane street becomes a one-lane street just because all of that is piled up around the parked vehicles and that’s what we’re trying to address.”
When city crews or a residents notice a vehicle restricting snow plowing, the city may come out and place a bright pink tag on it, Veselik said.
If the car isn’t moved in 48 hours, Veselik said they can tow it out of the way. Vehicles are flagged particularly when they are obstructing traffic or making it difficult for emergency vehicles to get through, Veselik said.
Though winter has only recently made its presence known in Bozeman, streets superintendent John Vandelinder said it doesn’t take much for sedentary vehicles to become a problem.
“It’s been pretty light up until now, but if we don’t get the snow moved this storm, the next storm it either compounds in the same place or if we’re trying to move (an) ice lump ... especially with this cold weather we’re seeing things we can’t even scrape off,” Vandelinder said.
When a vehicle is sitting on the side of the road, Vandelinder said they try to move the snow elsewhere. That becomes difficult when a car or a trailer sits at the end of a street, Vandelinder said.
When clearing the streets, Vandelinder said their plows can only carry so much snow past parked cars. Soon enough, it has to go somewhere. Sometimes, Vandelinder said, it ends up on top of fire hydrants or mailboxes.
“The one thing you can do if you don’t like your neighbor is don’t move your car,” Vandelinder said. “Because we try to carry the snow past that car, we don’t want to damage it, we don’t want to block in. But the snow, sooner or later your blade only carries so much snow and you’ve got to open up, we have a snow gate on the end, and let the snow out.”
Residents can submit complaints about cars on the city’s website, Veselik said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.