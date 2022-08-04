The Bozeman Fire Department will start charging for emergency medical transport.
The department has been providing back-up EMS services for years, Fire Department Chief Josh Waldo said during a city commission meeting this week, but has never billed patients.
In years past, the department has only transported one or two patients a month, Waldo said, with private ambulance companies providing the vast majority of transports. That number has been increasing and is now around 12 to 15 rides a month, Waldo said.
The average is 150 transports a year for the department, Waldo said.
“We went from roughly maybe 30 times a year to — we’ve had a spike to over 200 at one point,” Waldo said. “But as our community grows that number is only going to keep going up.”
City commissioners approved a resolution setting up a rate structure during the meeting on a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Christopher Coburn voted against the resolution.
Coburn said he had trouble accepting the proposed rate structure and said he didn’t want the city to be passing unnecessary costs onto patients.
“I don’t think it’s sophisticated enough to be what we want it to be,” Coburn said. “Which is to say, standard EMS services are designed to do it for profit … I think for the city, as we enter into this type of service and we begin to bill for it, ours should be strictly a cost recovery model.”
Waldo said the rates were based on what other similar, government or fire-based agencies across the state charge and are intended to help cover personnel costs, supplies, fuel and equipment replacement.
According to the city commission documents, the rate model is split between “basic life support” and “advanced life support.”
Those who receive basic life support transport would be charged $1,000, and an additional $125 for routine supplies. Advanced life support would be charged $1,200 for transport and $150 for supplies. “Advanced life support 2” would be charged $1,250.
Mileage is a separate charge at $20, and things like IV, oxygen, defibrillation and intubation carry separate charges ranging from $100 to $350.
Waldo said they would reassess the rate structure in fiscal year 2025.
The revenue would go into a special fund used to pay for the city’s EMS services.
Waldo said they don’t expect to get full payments from every patient the department transports, and said there will be an option for people’s balance to be forgiven if they can prove financial hardship.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.