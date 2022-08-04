Firefighter Training
Fire Captain Josh Charles walks in front of a fire truck parked at Bozeman Fire Station 1 on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in downtown Bozeman.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Bozeman Fire Department will start charging for emergency medical transport.

The department has been providing back-up EMS services for years, Fire Department Chief Josh Waldo said during a city commission meeting this week, but has never billed patients.

In years past, the department has only transported one or two patients a month, Waldo said, with private ambulance companies providing the vast majority of transports. That number has been increasing and is now around 12 to 15 rides a month, Waldo said.

