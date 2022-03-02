Bozeman city commissioners on Tuesday showed support for a range of policy changes to advance affordable housing, but the discussion also included a reality check on limitations to the city’s powers.
City staff members are proposing ways to incentivize affordable housing, how to incorporate increased departures designed for affordable housing into the city’s administrative review process and how the planned unit development process — which essentially allows developers to skirt some city standards if they can provide enough public benefits — can be retooled to focus on affordability.
The city is also planning for a slew of changes to the unified development code that city staff suggests be made in the short term, as well as a longer-term, complete overhaul of the code.
“With this suite of changes, we’re really trying to provide something for everyone,” City Manager Jeff Mihelich said.
Though commissioners were supportive of the proposals, one question during the meeting might partially sum up Bozeman’s affordable housing crisis and the limited tools the city has to fight it.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham asked Mihelich about part of a proposal to offer affordable housing incentives that include reduced parking requirements and increased density allowances.
The city predicts the incentives would provide a rate of affordable housing within the single digits.
“It is so incremental, I’m wondering do we think it’s worth it, or do we think everything is worth it?” Cunningham asked.
Mihelich said city staff struggled with the same question, but decided to move forward with the recommendations.
David Fine, the city’s economic development manager for housing and development, emphasized during his presentation that the suggested changes are elements of the housing crisis within the city’s control
“Other pieces like land cost, cost of materials, financing changes in interest rates, the cost of labor and various fees, are largely beyond our control,” Fine said. “Many of them … have a larger impact on affordability than local code policies but local code policy does have an effect.”
The proposed changes are coming now partially because the city’s primary affordable housing tool, which required developers to build a certain amount of affordable units within their projects or to pay cash in lieu to the city instead, was outlawed by the Legislature last year.
During her comments, Mayor Cyndy Andrus said the notion that the city was returning to a policy of using incentives versus required affordability was disappointing.
The former inclusionary zoning policy was only made mandatory after a trial period of having a voluntary incentive system produced no affordable units.
“When I read the policy research in the memo I wasn’t really excited, I was kind of sad, actually, because I thought here we are again, offering incentives,” Andrus said. “We can offer incentives and subsidies from here to the moon, and at the end of the day the decision is really not ours to make. It’s the decision of the developer and the builder to use those incentives and it’s the decision of the private sector.”
Andrus also ran through a list of things the city isn’t allowed to do, like having a separate tax structure for second or vacation homes or a real estate transfer tax.
The city does have control, Andrus said, over its own process, regulations and short-term rentals, as well as the ability to offer incentives, Andrus said.
“I don’t see another way that we can do affordable housing without incentives and subsidies,” Andrus said. “We are really working to offer the things that we hope the development community and the building community want, and I hope that they take us up on this.”
All five city commissioners said they support the proposed course of action.
Commissioner Christopher Coburn suggested the city add several provisions regarding loosening the regulations for accessory dwelling units to the list of proposed short-term code changes, which several of his colleagues echoed. These units, called ADUs, are smaller residences attached to or on the same lot as a primary home.
Mihelich said staff would bring back ordinances on the recommended changes in a few months.
Cunningham also emphasized that this is just one part of the city’s work on affordable housing. Other efforts include working with partners in the city who own land to encourage them to use it for affordable housing and working to get people out of homelessness.
“We need to do all of those things simultaneously. The actions that we are making tonight are a very narrow sliver of a community-wide problem,” Cunningham said. “We need the entire community’s buy-in.”