The city plans to share updates of an analysis being done about equity issues in Bozeman during a public meeting Wednesday.
The forum is a part of the city’s equity and inclusion work that began after the protests over the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Other work includes staff training the city received a grant to pay for that will include action guides, trainings and case studies to “strengthen local leaders’ knowledge and capacity to eliminate racial disparities, heal racial divisions and build more equitable communities,” according to a news release.
Bozeman hired consultants to conduct an equity analysis, which includes determining specific measurements showing how outcomes or experiences differ between people of different races, ethnicity and other identities.
Bozeman released an online survey in May to help form the “equity indicators,” which will also be based on local and national data and other feedback gathered during focus groups, interviews and other forums.
The city plans to give updates on the project at Wednesday’s meeting and provide a summary of what it’s heard during the information-gathering process. Some of the equity indicators being developed will also be shared.
Melody Mileur, city spokesperson, said the goal is to “check back in with folks who have provided input on the project so far” to ask whether the work they’ve put together reflects what they said.
The city may make some changes to the equity indicators as they are finalized, Mileur said. Over the next month, Mileur said the city will work with local groups to compile data relevant to different indicators. The results will be available on the city’s website.
Wednesday’s forum is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and is planned to take place over Zoom. Mileur said it will consist of a presentation with a short breakout group session.
Residents must register online at the city’s website before the meeting.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.