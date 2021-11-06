Bozeman City Hall
Bozeman City Hall is pictured on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Bozeman commissioners again plan take up the question of what to do about the many pockets of county land surrounded by the city at their meeting this Tuesday.

The city’s policy on annexations will be up for discussion during a work session, meaning no official decisions or votes will be taken.

According to meeting documents, the commission plans to take up a conversation that was paused last year at the outset of the pandemic.

Though the city has long practiced voluntary annexations — sometimes undertaken by landowners so they can hook up to city sewer and utility services — there have been discussions on the city initiating annexations itself.

In March 2020, the city was planning to bring to the commission a framework for how the city could proceed with annexing county islands in the city, called an extension of services plan.

The document would not have annexed any property or begun annexation proceedings for any property, but rather set the groundwork for the city to be able to do so. Another meeting was planned for April 2020 to discuss if the commission wanted the city to initiate annexations and how it would prioritize pieces of land.

Both discussions were cancelled as Bozeman began its response to the early stages of the pandemic.

When annexation was last on the city’s agenda, Bozeman had a different city manager and a different mayor. It has also gained two new faces to the city commission since then.

Commissioners will be asked to provide direct to city staff on three questions, including whether city-initiated annexations remain a priority, if they want to consider a policy for city-initiated annexations of “wholly surrounded properties” and if they want city staff to work on an implementation plan for their consideration.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

