Bozeman to discuss annexation process next week By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Nov 6, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman City Hall is pictured on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman commissioners again plan take up the question of what to do about the many pockets of county land surrounded by the city at their meeting this Tuesday.The city’s policy on annexations will be up for discussion during a work session, meaning no official decisions or votes will be taken.According to meeting documents, the commission plans to take up a conversation that was paused last year at the outset of the pandemic. Though the city has long practiced voluntary annexations — sometimes undertaken by landowners so they can hook up to city sewer and utility services — there have been discussions on the city initiating annexations itself.In March 2020, the city was planning to bring to the commission a framework for how the city could proceed with annexing county islands in the city, called an extension of services plan. The document would not have annexed any property or begun annexation proceedings for any property, but rather set the groundwork for the city to be able to do so. Another meeting was planned for April 2020 to discuss if the commission wanted the city to initiate annexations and how it would prioritize pieces of land.Both discussions were cancelled as Bozeman began its response to the early stages of the pandemic.When annexation was last on the city’s agenda, Bozeman had a different city manager and a different mayor. It has also gained two new faces to the city commission since then.Commissioners will be asked to provide direct to city staff on three questions, including whether city-initiated annexations remain a priority, if they want to consider a policy for city-initiated annexations of “wholly surrounded properties” and if they want city staff to work on an implementation plan for their consideration. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags City Bozeman Politics Annexation Mayor Discussion Policy Commissioner Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Bozeman to discuss annexation process next week 5 hrs ago News Families gather at annual Bridger Ski Foundation ski swap to buy discounted gear ahead of winter season 6 hrs ago Business House plant, exotic pet store opens in Bozeman 6 hrs ago County Sourdough Canyon Trail scheduled to reopen Tuesday; future three-day closure anticipated 7 hrs ago County OSHA vaccination requirement rules released, legal battle mounting Nov 5, 2021 Coronavirus Gallatin County reports four more deaths as cases slow Nov 5, 2021 What to read next City Bozeman to discuss annexation process next week News Families gather at annual Bridger Ski Foundation ski swap to buy discounted gear ahead of winter season Business House plant, exotic pet store opens in Bozeman County Sourdough Canyon Trail scheduled to reopen Tuesday; future three-day closure anticipated County OSHA vaccination requirement rules released, legal battle mounting Coronavirus Gallatin County reports four more deaths as cases slow Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Daines' voting record inconsistent with stated values Posted: Nov. 6, 2021 Letter to the editor: Where is justice for those involved in insurrection? Posted: Nov. 6, 2021 Letter to the editor: Daines is trying to mislead us for political gain Posted: Nov. 6, 2021 Guest column: Put politics aside, pass Blackfoot Clearwater bill Posted: Nov. 6, 2021 Montana AG challenges vax mandate for large businesses Posted: Nov. 5, 2021 Latest Local Montana State women showcases offensive depth, defensive might in exhibition win 1 hr ago Montana State survives battle of top-five teams at Eastern Washington 2 hrs ago Bozeman volleyball ends Gallatin's season, earns state berth 2 hrs ago Manhattan Christian volleyball comes back to win divisional championship 4 hrs ago