Alpha Sigma Phi
A house at 411 West Garfield Street bears the logo of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity on Nov. 16.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Months after a group of Bozeman residents filed a lawsuit to the city about a fraternity that took over a single-family home in their neighborhood, the city will consider a zone text amendment request that would limit where Greek organizations could set up a house.

The Community Development Board has on their agenda for their Monday meeting a zone text amendment that was requested by a group of neighbors in the university neighborhood near Montana State University.

Many of the residents live near 411 W. Garfield St., which recently became the home of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

