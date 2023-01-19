Months after a group of Bozeman residents filed a lawsuit to the city about a fraternity that took over a single-family home in their neighborhood, the city will consider a zone text amendment request that would limit where Greek organizations could set up a house.
The Community Development Board has on their agenda for their Monday meeting a zone text amendment that was requested by a group of neighbors in the university neighborhood near Montana State University.
Many of the residents live near 411 W. Garfield St., which recently became the home of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.
Neighbors began to complain about the fraternity’s presence last year, noting their surprise that they were allowed to be in the home, as they were under the impression the neighborhood’s zoning would not allow for a fraternity in that space.
Prior to 2018, fraternities and sororities were permitted in the R-4, residential high density, and R-O, residential office, districts.
They were also permitted by conditional use in the R-3, residential medium-density district as well as the B-2, community business district, B-3, central business district, and REMU, residential emphasis mixed use, zones.
However, the city in 2018 adopted a code update that lumped fraternities and sororities in with other “group living” organizations and allowing them in all residential zones and most mixed-use and commercial zones.
A portion of those neighbors also filed a lawsuit against the city, the property owner and the fraternity in October. That lawsuit is ongoing.
In response to the complaint, lawyers for property owner Jonathan Pine asked for him to be dismissed from the suit because the issue is with the fraternity and the city’s zoning.
The city’s response to the suit argues that the university neighborhood has “always included Greek living,” and that it is “difficult to envision a neighborhood location for Greek living that is more appropriate than such a neighborhood.”
The zone text amendment application requests that the city separate fraternities and sororities from the group living designation and again limit them to a few zoning districts.
Kathy Powell, one of the neighbors who helped with the application, said on Thursday that the neighbors are new to the world of zone text amendments and may have made some missteps in their application. Powell said she hopes to communicate to the board that fraternities are not compatible with single-family home neighborhoods.
“It gets pretty challenging,” Powell said. “They need to have a place where they can do stuff and neighborhoods do as well.”
The city commission is scheduled to hear the issue during their Feb. 7 meeting.
