Pickleballers, rejoice: Dedicated courts for the sport that is sort of like a cross between tennis, badminton and ping-pong are coming to Bozeman.
Pickleball players have made the tennis courts at Southside Park on College Street their home, bringing in portable nets to play on courts marked on top of the tennis court lines. The courts can be crowded, and in 2017 a group of pickleballers bounced en masse into city hall to ask Bozeman to create a dedicated court space for them.
Four years later, pickleballers will soon have seven of their own courts to compete on at Bogert Park.
The city commission voted this week to allocate nearly $200,000 in cash-in-lieu of parkland funds to resurfacing the deteriorating tennis courts in the northeast corner of Bogert Park and turning them into pickleball courts.
Though pickleball is often a favorite of tennis players whose knees and elbows are starting to show their age, Parks and Recreation Director Mitch Overton said the sport has been becoming more popular in recent years among younger people, too, and is now part of the gym curriculum in Bozeman schools.
“Currently we have no pickleball courts and we know we’re woefully underserved. We’ve watched this sport grow in our community over the last decade by leaps and bounds,” Overton said during a commission meeting Tuesday. “We needed to resurface the courts at Bogert and this is a great way to not only resurface them but give the pickleballers a destination.”
The project is estimated to cost nearly $328,000, city contracts coordinator Luke Kline said, a portion of which will come from existing department maintenance funds and a few thousand dollars raised from Bozeman pickleballers.
The commission approved an allocation of $199,577.60 for the project.
Kline said drainage and surface issues have damaged the courts at Bogert Park. The rebuild will yield seven pickleball courts with internal fencing where the two tennis courts stand.
The dedicated pickleball courts at Bogert will also help alleviate pressures on the courts at Southside Park, Overton said.
“We really get a win-win by doing this and creating the first dedicated facility and freeing up space for tennis players at Southside,” Overton said.
With the commission’s funding approval Tuesday, Kline said the city is on track to begin construction in May, with an anticipated end-date in September.
Dozens of people submitted written public comments to the city in support of the courts. Sue Olsen, the Bozeman ambassador for USA Pickleball, said there are over 300 pickleballers on their email list.
The sport helps older people stay fit, Olsen said during public comment.
“That is what pickleball does. It helps us all stay active and alert as we grow older,” Olsen said.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.