Prompted by a change to state law and the city’s population growth, Bozeman is making plans to expand its municipal court to include an additional full-time elected judge.
Bozeman’s municipal court has one full-time elected judge and one appointed part-time judge. But a bill approved by the Legislature and awaiting the governor’s signature prohibits municipal courts from using appointed judges.
The municipal court handles misdemeanor citations issued within the city by the Bozeman or Montana State police departments and municipal infractions, order of protection hearings and other civil violations.
Bozeman’s current assistant judge works on a part-time basis, but the city’s interpretation of Senate Bill 127 is that it requires elected judges to be full-time.
Despite the increased costs with a full-time judge, the city says increasing caseloads make a second full-time judge necessary.
Assistant City Attorney Anna Saverud, who is in the municipal courts often, says it is clear the judges already have a heavy caseload.
“It is a busy court right now and so I have no doubt that we will keep two judges very busy,” Saverud said at a city commission meeting Tuesday.
City commissioners gave initial approval to an ordinance this weak to create a second full-time judge position and set the election for the seat in November.
Full-time Judge Karl Seel will remain in his seat until the 2023 elections, and part-time Judge Colleen Herrington will continue in the position until the newly elected judge is sworn in.
The two full-time judges will have staggered, four-year terms under the city’s ordinance — municipal judges are nonpartisan.
Commissioners also had an option to get rid of the part-time position without approving a second, full-time judge’s position.
Herrington, who was appointed to the bench part time in 2011, said during the meeting that municipal caseloads have been steadily increasing since she took the position. Having one full-time judge only would also mean the veterans treatment court program — a court specific to serving former armed service members — would have to shut down, Herrington said.
The change to state law includes no allocated funds or budget changes. City Manager Jeff Mihelich said the addition of a full-time judge comes with an estimated $200,000 cost to increase pay for adjusting the part-time position to full-time and add staff to support a second judge.
“Our caseload is such that we cannot offer good services for our community with just one judge,” Mihelich said. “This is a classic unfunded mandate.”
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.