Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Dozens gathered outside Bozeman City Hall on Wednesday evening to mourn friends and family displaced by the affordable housing crisis and call on city commissioners to act.

Bozeman Tenants United, an activist group formed last winter to address the soaring cost of rent and its impacts to the community, held the vigil.

Presenters told stories about their own struggles to find affordable housing, held space for people to recognize the hardship and losses, and detailed the next steps for their push to ban most short-term rentals.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.