TOP: Tia Goebel, left, and Sydney Stone lay flowers on a cardboard box alter during a vigil for people displaced by the housing crisis organized by Bozeman Tenants United in front of Bozeman City Hall on Wednesday. ABOVE: Bryce Neal twirls a flower in his fingers while attending the vigil.
Bryce Neal twirls a flower in his fingers while attending a vigil for people displaced by the housing crisis organized by Bozeman Tenants United in front of the Bozeman City Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Bozeman Tenants United organizer Emily LaShelle holds a microphone for retired minister Joel Brosten during a vigil for people displaced by the housing crisis in front of the Bozeman City Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Dozens gathered outside Bozeman City Hall on Wednesday evening to mourn friends and family displaced by the affordable housing crisis and call on city commissioners to act.
Bozeman Tenants United, an activist group formed last winter to address the soaring cost of rent and its impacts to the community, held the vigil.
Presenters told stories about their own struggles to find affordable housing, held space for people to recognize the hardship and losses, and detailed the next steps for their push to ban most short-term rentals.
For months Bozeman Tenants United has pushed the city to ban short-term rentals, like Airbnbs and Vrbos, where the owner doesn’t live in the property or only resides there part time. The group is calling for the city to then subsidize the conversion of those rentals into long-term affordable housing.
The vigil comes as the Bozeman City Commission prepares for a work session on affordable housing next Tuesday, Aug. 8, where the tenants union is preparing to push for their demands.
Group leaders delivered remarks in front of City Hall and a stack of cardboard boxes spray painted with phrases like “end Airbnb greed” and “no more displacement.” There was also an altar where attendees placed flowers in memory of people who had to leave Bozeman for somewhere more affordable.
“We’re here tonight surrounded by moving boxes that represent the many people who’ve been forced out of Bozeman by this housing crisis. We’re here to mourn together and join together to fight back against this,” said Josh McCaffrey, a leader in Bozeman Tenants United who emceed the event.
Laura Folkwein, a pastor for the Bozeman Pilgrim United Church of Christ, led the crowd in a ritual to hold space for the people Bozeman has lost.
“Tonight we mourn the absence of good friends, beloved family, brilliant colleagues, neighbors and good co-workers who have left,” Folkwein said. “We are here to mourn the isolation, shame, stigma and silence that surround lack of housing, dangerous living situations and homelessness.”
For over an hour, the crowd listened to and shared stories from people impacted by the housing crisis with the goal of showing solidarity for each other. Organizers emphasized that no one is in this fight alone and facing housing insecurity is no one’s personal fault, but rather the result of a for-profit system working against them.
According to McCaffrey, the city commissioners wouldn’t be making headway on the issue and having the Aug. 8 meeting if it weren’t for pressure from Bozeman Tenants United.
Organizers estimated that around 50 to 60 people came to the event. Kyle Collins, a leader and activist within Bozeman Tenants United, said he was really happy with the turnout.
“Every single person that has joined us tonight is very passionate about why we’re here. We’ve all been affected by displacement due to lack of availability and affordability in our housing,” Collins said. “The turnout has been so solid… and that’s what limits isolation and creates solidarity and a movement we all believe in.”
Collins added that the work is meaningful because there is a real solution that people are fighting for.
“What’s most important is realizing that there is a culprit to this. There are people who are hurting other people. The entities that are taking up this housing… short term rentals are a large part of that,” Collins said. “And stopping them is a big part of our plan to actually solve things.”
