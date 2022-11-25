Bozeman commissioners in the next few weeks will hammer out a plan designating which capital projects will be funded over the next couple of years.
The five-year proposed capital improvement plan includes funding to look into adding more storage capacity for Hyalite Reservoir water and funding for widening Kagy Boulevard.
The plan, called a CIP, lays out a schedule for capital projects from fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2028. The CIP doesn’t guarantee funding for the projects, but line items in the CIP are then worked into the city’s budget proposals.
“It allows for flexibility as things change in our environment,” said Melissa Hodnett, the city’s finance director during a city commission meeting this week.
Hodnett presented part of the proposed CIP to city commissioners, focusing on public works funds including streets and water infrastructure projects. The CIP in total includes $346 million in scheduled projects, meaning those that are planned for the next five years, and $333 million in unscheduled projects, or those that the city is planning for after the next five-year period.
Hodnett noted several times throughout her presentation that inflation was driving up projected costs for capital projects.
Transportation projects account for about $95 million in scheduled funds, Hodnett said. Among the largest upcoming transportation projects is a proposal to expand Kagy Boulevard between South 19th and Willson avenues. The total proposed cost for the project is $25.4 million, according to the CIP proposal, but the city is expecting to cover $18 million of that with grants.
That project has been on the city’s dockets for years but has also been the subject of pushback from residents who feel it is a bad use of money. Mark Egge, who was on the city’s former planning board, commented during Tuesday’s meeting and encouraged the city to hold off on the project until after another transportation master plan is done.
He also encouraged the city to think about using the money set aside for Kagy entirely for bike or pedestrian projects.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham asked City Manager Jeff Mihelich if the city had gotten too far into planning for the Kagy project to abandon it. Mihelich confirmed the city still had time to redirect its course.
Commissioners also questioned city staff about funding for pedestrian and bicycle projects as well as water projects.
The proposed CIP includes a proposal to add intermediate storage for Hyalite Reservoir water. The CIP states that over an irrigation season, almost 10% of the city’s volume of water in the reservoir is lost due to overflows since there is no intermediate storage.
