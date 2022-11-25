Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman commissioners in the next few weeks will hammer out a plan designating which capital projects will be funded over the next couple of years.

The five-year proposed capital improvement plan includes funding to look into adding more storage capacity for Hyalite Reservoir water and funding for widening Kagy Boulevard.

The plan, called a CIP, lays out a schedule for capital projects from fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2028. The CIP doesn’t guarantee funding for the projects, but line items in the CIP are then worked into the city’s budget proposals.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.