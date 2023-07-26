Pool
Buy Now

Jackson Contractor Group employees work on the Bozeman Swim Center on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle

The Bozeman Swim Center is set to close for a few weeks to finish repairs to the building’s roof and walls that began last summer.

The city closed the Swim Center in May 2022 after an inspection found structural issues in its roof and wall structure and it was determined to be an unsafe structure. Emergency repairs to its truss system started in September of last year, and the building reopened in early October.

“We were able to add some rigidity to the roof that we were comfortable going through the winter with the facility in operation. It was safe and met our building codes,” Director of Parks and Recreation Mitch Overton said Wednesday. “They were really not the type of repairs that were meant for the long term, they shored up the building to get us to the point where we are now so we can make the improvements that will last.”


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

