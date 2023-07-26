The Bozeman Swim Center is set to close for a few weeks to finish repairs to the building’s roof and walls that began last summer.
The city closed the Swim Center in May 2022 after an inspection found structural issues in its roof and wall structure and it was determined to be an unsafe structure. Emergency repairs to its truss system started in September of last year, and the building reopened in early October.
“We were able to add some rigidity to the roof that we were comfortable going through the winter with the facility in operation. It was safe and met our building codes,” Director of Parks and Recreation Mitch Overton said Wednesday. “They were really not the type of repairs that were meant for the long term, they shored up the building to get us to the point where we are now so we can make the improvements that will last.”
Starting on Aug. 1, the building will close for the second portion of those repairs, Overton said. That includes upgrades to the building envelope and vapor barrier, siding, insulation and roofing.
Overton said the work is expected to cost $1.7 million and be “long-term repairs.”
“The shoring up is what happened last summer to ensure that (the building) is structurally sound to utilize while we prepared to do these longer term improvements to the roof and to the building envelope,” Overton said, “to ensure that its not that the same deterioration ... happening that got us to that place”
The building is planned to be closed from Aug. 1 through Sept. 19.
Overton said they are extending the hours at Bogert Pool, including opening earlier in the morning for lap swimming. Bogert Pool is currently open Sunday through Friday, but Overton said they are hoping to be able to open it on Saturdays depending on staffing.
This won’t be the last summer of disruption for swimmers — the city plans to complete additional repairs next year, including replacing the pool tile and HVAC system. Those repairs are expected to cost $2.3 million and were approved by voters via a bond in 2021.
