The Bozeman Swim Center is seen on Sept. 28.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The Bozeman Swim Center opened again on Monday after it was closed over four months this summer because of structural concerns.

The city closed the Swim Center in late May after a city inspection found damage to the roof and walls. Officials initially expected the closure to last over six months, but in August the city announced it would reopen on Oct. 1. Ten days later, after a supply chain issue delayed the final repair, the only 50-meter indoor pool in the state officially reopened its doors to the public.

The closure forced recreational swimmers and athletes who use the center for training to find other options. It also devastated the Bozeman Barracudas youth swim team, which used the Swim Center pool for practices multiple times per week.

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

