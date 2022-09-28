The Bozeman Swim Center is expected to open on Oct. 10, City Manager Jeff Mihelich said Tuesday.
The city originally announced in August that the facility would reopen on Oct. 1. Mihelich said repairs to the structure are mostly complete, but that the city is waiting on a part, called a pump impeller, to be delivered that will allow them to reopen the pool.
“We ordered it many, many weeks ago, and to nobody's surprise we have some supply chain issues,” Mihelich said during the city commission meeting.
Mihelich said they expect to get the part in this week. After it's installed, the city will fill the pool with water, heat the water, and then be able to reopen the facility.
The city closed the building in May after damage to its roof and walls was discovered and the building was declared to be unstable.
In the months since, Bozeman swim teams have been using the outdoor Bogert Pool for practice, sharing it with recreational swimmers and other aquatics users.
Mihelich announced in August that repairs would start on Sept. 1 and last a month.
Megan Belasco, who is the board president for the Bozeman Barracudas swim team, said during public comment that having an opening date set was exciting.
“It’s … a week later than anticipated, which is a challenge for the swim teams who have meets coming up, but it is one that we expected and knew was probably going to be likely,” Belasco said.
This year’s repairs are just one part of three expected repair phases.
Mihelich said in August that the immediate work was to the truss system in the roof and would cost about $1.5 million. Future work will include further repairs to the roof and walls next summer and work on the HVAC system in summer 2024.
The city also announced in August that they would be removing the bulkhead, which split the 50-meter pool in half to allow for more people to use it at once. The structure was causing damage to the pool’s shell, according to the city.
Belasco said not having the bulkhead was still a concern.
