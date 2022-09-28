Swim Center
Buy Now

The Bozeman Swim Center remains closed in this July 11 picture.

 Ridley Hudson/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Swim Center is expected to open on Oct. 10, City Manager Jeff Mihelich said Tuesday.

The city originally announced in August that the facility would reopen on Oct. 1. Mihelich said repairs to the structure are mostly complete, but that the city is waiting on a part, called a pump impeller, to be delivered that will allow them to reopen the pool.

“We ordered it many, many weeks ago, and to nobody's surprise we have some supply chain issues,” Mihelich said during the city commission meeting.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters
Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.