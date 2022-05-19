The city of Bozeman has closed the Swim Center until further notice due to structural issues in the building’s roof and walls.
An inspection found moisture damage and heavy rusting in the roof’s truss system, according Jon Henderson, director of strategic services for the city. The western wall is leaning and separating from the other walls, and the building failed a seismic evaluation.
He said that there is no schedule yet for repairs or a reopening of the 50-meter indoor pool, which the city said receives around 1,200 visits per week.
“It’s entirely common that a building of this vintage wouldn’t meet current standards,” Henderson said. He added that the decision to close the pool was made out of an “abundance of caution” for public safety.
The Swim Center, near Bozeman High School, was built in 1974, which Henderson said was before Montana required buildings to be earthquake resistant.
Henderson is the project manager for the renovations at the Lindley Center, Bogert Pool, and the Swim Center.
Bozeman’s public buildings are inspected for structural integrity every three to five years, Henderson said. The Swim Center’s next inspection would have been this summer.
According to Henderson the smaller Bogert Pool, which opens July 20, will have extended hours to compensate for the closure.
The city is in the process of contracting an engineering firm to design the Swim Center structural repairs.
Swim Center staff will be available to retrieve personal items from lockers May 19 and 20 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. according to a city press release.