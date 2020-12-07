The U.S. Department of Energy has named Bozeman’s sustainability program manager one of nine recipients of a national clean energy award.
Natalie Meyer won one of the department’s Clean Energy Education and Empowerment awards in the government category. The awards are given to women for achievements or leadership in the clean energy world in categories including entrepreneurship, business and education.
Meyer, who has been with the city since 2008, said the award reflects work done by a larger team of city employees working on energy and sustainability issues.
“It’s just neat that they’ve developed this (government) category because as you know public servants aren’t recognized a lot so it’s just really amazing to be recognized among these women, and it’s super energizing and humbling,” Meyer said.
As the city’s sustainability program manager, Meyer has led the climate plan through its drafting and to the city commission, where it will be voted on later this month.
City manager Jeff Mihelich said the timing of the award, though unrelated to the climate plan itself, should give people confidence in the person leading Bozeman’s climate planning.
“I think the thing that is most incredible about her work is she’s one of the few professionals I’ve worked with within this space who is able to take climate action planning and resilience and meld it together,” Mihelich said. “This accomplishment is very well deserved.”
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham credited Meyer with developing working relationships with other cities in Montana on clean energy issues.
Cunningham said Meyer was able to establish trust with the Bozeman climate team to effectively put together a workable document. As a commission member, Cunningham said, having Meyer on city staff is reassuring.
“I’ve always learned if I’m in a room and Natalie is speaking, I’m listening … because that’s how I get the best insights, that’s how I get the best information,” Cunningham said. “She is just an incredible resource to have on our sustainability team.”
As part of the award, Meyer is taking part in a two-day symposium on women in clean energy starting on Tuesday. The virtual event is free, Meyer said.
Elevating women’s voices in clean energy is important, she said.
“We know that when there’s more female leadership and diversity in leadership that tends to lead to more environmental disclosure and monitoring and really the governance needed to meet climate goals.” Meyer said. “So I think it’s important for the conversation to be focused on equity in the field of clean energy, and I’m excited to be part of that conversation.”
