Bozeman’s development codes — which include things like zoning and site plan regulations — are often referred to by developers as cumbersome, lengthy and headache-inducing.
An overhaul of the codes is underway, with the first public work session scheduled for Tuesday’s city commission meeting. Chris Saunders, the city’s community development manager, said Friday that the update to the unified development code is happening now because city commissioners identified it as a priority late last year.
The city is also planning to include guidance from recent plans — like the growth policy and climate plan passed in 2020 and things like the housing action plan — in the updated code, Saunders said.
Some of the code will likely remain functionally the same, Saunders said, like the subdivision and floodplain sections, which were both recently updated.
“We are not throwing out the whole code and starting over,” Saunders said. “That is not the point. This is targeted implementation of those policy documents that the commission has already said, ‘This is what we’re going to do.’”
A city commission agenda document states other goals of the overhaul are to make the code more readable and usable for “infrequent users” and to improve graphics. The target is to complete the project by the end of 2023.
The city hired a consultant, Code Studio, to help with the rewrite.
“The UDC project allows the City to put the tools in place to take action on adopted policy; the project is not intended to create new policy or change the policy direction already established in adopted plans,” the agenda document states.
Tuesday’s work session will focus on the organization of the revised code.
There are five additional work sessions with the city commission planned through February, focusing on topics like parking and zoning districts.
“These are fairly high-level conversations, and then we’ll move on into the detail work once we’ve got the general direction from the commission,” Saunders said.
The city is planning to set up an online site to take in public input on the code rewrite at engage.bozeman.net, Saunders said.
