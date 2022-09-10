Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s development codes — which include things like zoning and site plan regulations — are often referred to by developers as cumbersome, lengthy and headache-inducing.

An overhaul of the codes is underway, with the first public work session scheduled for Tuesday’s city commission meeting. Chris Saunders, the city’s community development manager, said Friday that the update to the unified development code is happening now because city commissioners identified it as a priority late last year.

The city is also planning to include guidance from recent plans — like the growth policy and climate plan passed in 2020 and things like the housing action plan — in the updated code, Saunders said.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

