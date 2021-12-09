Bozeman spending plan includes new fire station, rec center By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Dec 9, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A fire engine is parked in the engine bay at Bozeman Fire Station 2 on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman’s proposed spending plan for capital projects includes line items for a new fire station and a new recreation center and library on the west side of town.The capital improvement plan lays out which projects Bozeman plans to fund for the next several years. City commissioners are reviewing the proposed plan for fiscal years 2023-2027, and are scheduled to vote on the plan at their meeting next week.The plan proposes budgeting $3.8 million for a fourth fire station for fiscal year 2025. City Manager Jeff Mihelich said the fourth station is needed, even with the relocation of Fire Station No. 2 from South 19th Avenue to the Montana State University campus and the relocation of Fire Station No. 1 to the under-construction Public Safety Center on Rouse Avenue. “As we continue to grow, and that growth is happening to the west and in the south, we continue to see gaps in our service, but more importantly, some response times that are not acceptable,” Mihelich said during a commission meeting. “So if you continue to track the plan and track the growth rate, we think 2025 we absolutely have to have the fourth station coming online.”The plan proposes budgeting $1.5 million to purchase land for the station in the next fiscal year, and $3.8 million for the building and equipment in fiscal year 2025.Assistant City Manager Anna Rosenberry said a voter-approved general fund bond would be needed to be pay for the station. A separate levy would need to be approved to cover staffing and operation costs.The plan also calls for replacing a fire engine for $1.4 million in the next fiscal year, and another replacement engine budgeted for $1.6 million in fiscal year 2027. Fiscal years 2023, 2025 and 2027 all have line items for light duty vehicles, which Mihelich said carry with them a staffing burden.Right now, the department responds to calls with its large apparatuses, even if it’s not a fire call. However, Mihelich said they have to have the large trucks out so they are ready if they are dispatched to another incident while out of the station.These overlapping calls are a growing part of the department’s work, according to a recent annual report.“We're actually trying to expand our service, do it in a more efficient way, while at the same time making sure that we can have complete coverage in the city for all the calls that we have,” Mihelich said.The plan includes the allocations for renovations to the Swim Center, Bogert Pool and the Lindley Center, as well as the relocation of Fire Station No. 2, which voters approved in the November local elections.The plan budgets a preliminary $50 million in fiscal year 2025 for a recreation and library facility on the west side of Bozeman.Rosenberry said the number is an estimate. The city is also preliminarily looking into partnering with other organizations for the project. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Plan Line Item Bozeman Fire Station Finance Economics Politics Revenue Accounting Jeff Mihelich Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Gallatin Ice finishes $1.5M fundraising campaign, has big plans 6 min ago Health Some Montana nonprofit hospitals fall short of peers in required charitable giving 4 hrs ago City Bozeman spending plan includes new fire station, rec center 5 hrs ago State DEQ awards grants for electric vehicle charging stations 8 hrs ago Business Former strip club in Gallatin Gateway reopens as restaurant, bar 23 hrs ago City Bozeman's climate plan work moving ahead Dec 8, 2021 What to read next News Gallatin Ice finishes $1.5M fundraising campaign, has big plans Health Some Montana nonprofit hospitals fall short of peers in required charitable giving City Bozeman spending plan includes new fire station, rec center State DEQ awards grants for electric vehicle charging stations Business Former strip club in Gallatin Gateway reopens as restaurant, bar City Bozeman's climate plan work moving ahead Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Parcel near Museum of the Rockies clears early hurdle for redevelopment Posted: 51 minutes ago. Some Montana nonprofit hospitals fall short of peers in required charitable giving Posted: 12 p.m. DEQ awards grants for electric vehicle charging stations Posted: 8 a.m. Guest column: Bozeman Fiber and the power of private equity Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Former strip club in Gallatin Gateway reopens as restaurant, bar Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Latest Local Parcel near Museum of the Rockies clears early hurdle for redevelopment 51 min ago Some Montana nonprofit hospitals fall short of peers in required charitable giving 4 hrs ago Bozeman spending plan includes new fire station, rec center 5 hrs ago DEQ awards grants for electric vehicle charging stations 8 hrs ago