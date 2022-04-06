Bozeman city commissioners unanimously approved a gender equality resolution this week laying out how the city will gather data on gender-based inequities and take action on the issues.
The vote established Bozeman as a “City for CEDAW,” the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women. CEDAW is a United Nations convention from 1979 described as an “international bill of rights for women” that was adopted by 187 nations, but not the United States.
CEDAW prioritizes gathering data on gender equity, creating an action plan based on that data and then following up with accountability measures
About a decade ago, cities across the country started adopting CEDAW. A local movement started in Bozeman in 2018, and late last year city commissioners voted to place the item on their shortlist of priorities.
Dani Hess, the city’s community engagement coordinator, noted how much work has gone into the resolution coming to fruition.
“It’s both the culmination and the starting point of a lot of really good work,” Hess said.
Public comment has shaped the resolution as it winded through the city process, including the addition of “trans and non-binary people” in several places of the resolution that previously just stated “women and girls.”
The updated resolution also includes an additional action item calling for an annual report detailing progress on the equity and inclusion plan and what has been done related to CEDAW work.
Hess said the CEDAW principles relate closely to Bozeman’s inclusive city work, which began in 2020 and includes a wide range of action items, including an equity indicators analysis which studied gaps in experiences of people of different races, ethnicities, genders and other identities in Bozeman.
Next steps for the CEDAW work include establishing data-sharing agreements with local organizations and beginning to form an equity and inclusion action plan, Hess said.
“This plan is not one of those plans that is one and done, or done every 10 years,” Hess said. “It’s a sort of living document that will help us track and monitor and improve our work in this area.”
Commissioners unanimously approved the resolution
“This resolution really does balance in our commitments work that we’re already doing and then taking it a step further by acknowledging and being specific about the folks that are the most marginalized,” Commissioner Christopher Coburn said. “It’s something that I know our community needs.”
Several people came out to speak in support of the resolution, including former Bozeman Mayor Carson Taylor.
Human Resources Development Council CEO Heather Grenier thanked the commission for specifically calling out the safety of women and girls.
“We have seen firsthand economic impacts proportionately affected women throughout the pandemic,” Grenier said. “We are excited to see the work that comes from this intersectional analysis and how that can inform work that the community can do to respond to and hopefully address and mitigate those disproportionate impacts moving forward.”
The city also talked about its own track record on gender equity during the meeting, and Mayor Cyndy Andrus read a proclamation declaring “Equal Pay Day.”
Cassandra Tozer, the city’s human resources director, presented data on pay differences between male and female city employees, showing a general trend that women make less than their male peers.
Female city of Bozeman employees earn between 76% to 86% of their male coworkers’ median pay in 2021, according to the report.
Men makeup 74% of the city’s staff. Despite only accounting for about a quarter of the workforce, women make up just about 13% of the top 25% of the city’s payroll, and 40% of the bottom 25% wage earners.
“Gender equity shows up in many places in our society, but how it shows up in the workplace truly, I think, represents the fundamental unfairness,” Andrus said.