Bozeman short applications for new citizen advisory boards By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Sep 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman City Hall is pictured on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman’s citizen advisory board system is due for a trim in the next few months and the city is looking for members to sit on the soon-to-be convened new boards.There are now 40 boards ranging from the cemetery board to the zoning commission, but most will be culled to five superboards in December. A handful, like the Ethics Committee, will remain in place.City Commissioners approved a plan to do away with the current structure and create the five superboards in August. The new boards are the Transportation, Sustainability, Urban Parks and Forestry, Economic Vitality and Community Development boards. With the shift, roles on the new boards need to be filled.City spokesperson Melody Mileur said only 12 applications have been submitted as of Friday, four for the sustainability board and two each for the other four boards.Applications are open through September 30 and can be found on the city’s website. City Manager Jeff Mihelich said current members are eligible and encouraged to apply for the new boards.The applicants are scheduled to be interviewed in October by commissioners. Appointment decisions are planned to be finalized in November and voted on during a commission meeting.The new boards are scheduled start meeting in December.Commissioners also approved a resolution establishing new operating standards for the new boards. The resolution includes language that city officials are encouraged to actively recruit members for the boards.The resolution also states that the city will focus on diversity, equity and inclusion during the recruitment process and “will actively work to achieve membership that reflects, at the least, the demographics of our community.”Some advisory boards are required to have members with specific experience under state law, which will come into play when the commissioners are building their recommendations. The Community Development Board, for example, is required to have people with historic preservation experience. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Nora Shelly
City government reporter
Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. 