The Bozeman Police Department is preparing to implement body-worn cameras in a couple of months.
Adding body cameras has been in the works for years. Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said Friday the city’s vendor has the cameras in and just has to ship them to Bozeman. He expects they will be ready to start using them in early September.
In the meantime, the department is honing down on how the cameras will work. On Wednesday, the city published the draft policy for the use of body cameras, which specifies when and how officers can use the devices.
According to the draft, officers must use body cameras when responding to a call for service, when transporting people in custody or for courtesy transports and when making “proactive enforcement contacts,” with some exceptions.
The draft policy also states officers should wear them in a “conspicuous manner,” turn them on “as soon as safe or practical to do so” when responding to an incident.
Veltkamp said officers would be expected to turn on their camera prior to arrival or before making contact with people if they are responding to a call for service.
The draft policy is based on other departments’ policies, local and state laws, and input from officers and city residents.
Veltkamp said they wanted to be “very intentional about not recording when we’re not on a specific call for service.”
“When officers are just walking downtown at Music on Main or attending a larger event, or just out in public, we don’t want them recording because we don’t want to be just randomly obtaining video of the community,” Veltkamp said. “As soon as a call for service is initiated they have a duty, and we have an obligation, to obtain the best possible evidence we can for court so at that point it has to be turned on.”
The draft policy states that officers should not record when it is a safety risk, when they are not responding to a call or an investigation, during planning or undercover work, or during public meetings or community events — unless they believe a crime was or is about to be committed.
Officers stationed in schools will have body worn cameras, but the policy states they should have them turned off while on duty unless there is a specific reason to activate them.
Veltkamp said the body camera system has the ability to thoroughly redact videos after they are taken. The policy also lays out how videos could be released if requested or if deemed necessary.
The draft policy does not require officers to notify people they are being recorded with the cameras, but states they must tell people if they are asked.
Veltkamp said the officers will be required to wear the cameras in a visible place, and noted a light on the camera will turn on to indicate it is recording. Body cameras are so commonplace across the country that Veltkamp said some people already assume Bozeman police have them.
“People have an expectation and a belief they are being recorded via body worn cameras so it’s not a surprise, it’s not a brand new product on the market,” Veltkamp said.
The city posted information about the draft policy on engage.bozeman.net