Months of back-and-forth between Gallatin County, Bozeman and Belgrade over an interlocal agreement governing the health department and health board is set to come to a decision point in front of Bozeman city commissioners next week.
The city commission’s agenda for their Tuesday meeting includes a vote on the proposed interlocal agreement. This comes after much back-and-forth over the proposed agreement, which has already been approved by Belgrade and Gallatin County but has yet to be voted on by the Bozeman commission, which has brought forward a host of concerns to the county.
One major concern from the city over appropriations has been resolved with a proposed amendment to the original agreement, Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said Friday.
The governments are redrafting the agreement in light of two new state laws that limit the powers of the health board and require the creation of a governing body overseeing the health board and city-county health department. Belgrade is not party to the current interlocal health agreement but is signing on now due to its population growth.
Bozeman city commissioners did not address the issue at a meeting on May 10 — the date that the city had previously targeted to vote on the agreement.
During public comment at that meeting, County Commissioner Brown pleaded with city commissioners to give them an answer, citing the approaching July 1 deadline for a new agreement to be in place.
If Bozeman approves the deal, Gallatin County and Belgrade will have to vote again on the amended agreement.
If city commissioners vote against signing the agreement, Brown said Belgrade and the county would move forward with redrafting an agreement to form a department between the two entities.
“Because this is the final hour, we have to prepare our plan B if they ultimately don’t have the votes to sign on,” Brown said.
An early disagreement over the makeup of the governing body was resolved, but Bozeman brought forward more concerns over the management and supervisory authority for the department, funding and what specific responsibilities the county will have.
Brown said he met with Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus and agreed that the county would offer an amendment to the draft agreement that the county would be “responsible for 100% of the total expenses of the Board of Health.”
Brown said his position is that the amendment isn’t necessary, but that he understands it is a “fundamental concern” of the city.
“It’s a really non-substantive amendment because it clarifies what was our intent and frankly what our attorney’s reading of the law has been all along anyway, so we have no problem with it,” Brown said.
Andrus did not return a request for comment.
The city’s agenda document notes they have persistent concerns, which city spokesperson Dani Hess in an email said are generally about issues of the authority of the health board in relation to the county’s authority.
“I certainly hope that the city of Bozeman signs on,” Brown said. “I think that’s the best outcome for everyone, but we’ll just have to see what happens on Tuesday.”