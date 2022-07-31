Construction
Buy Now

Construction on the West Winds development continues on West Oak Street on March 24.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Developers in Bozeman may soon be able to speed up reviews of their building plans.

The city is developing a new master building plan review process that would allow developers to get quicker reviews for repeating building models within a development. The review option would be available for single-family, two-family and townhouse developments, Chief Building Official Ben Abbey said during a city commission meeting this week.

Abbey presented the plans to city commissioners, which he said have been in the works for a while. Abbey said the main goal is to reduce review times.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.