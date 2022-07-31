Developers in Bozeman may soon be able to speed up reviews of their building plans.
The city is developing a new master building plan review process that would allow developers to get quicker reviews for repeating building models within a development. The review option would be available for single-family, two-family and townhouse developments, Chief Building Official Ben Abbey said during a city commission meeting this week.
Abbey presented the plans to city commissioners, which he said have been in the works for a while. Abbey said the main goal is to reduce review times.
“We’ve had projects in the past where we’ve had multiple of the same building types built — pretty much the same floor plan repeated over and over,” Abbey said during the meeting. “The idea is if we’re looking at the same plan over and over, we don’t have to look at it over and over again.”
Abbey said that projects that qualify for the process would first submit model building plans to the city, including the initial floor plan and elevations.
The model plan would go through the city review process and once approved, the developer could come back in with future building plans and reference the approved model plans.
“It’s already gotten the city stamp on the plans, so it’s already been reviewed and we’re good to go,” Abbey said.
Another benefit to developers who might use the process is reduced review fees, Abbey said, and it would also reduce work for city staff.
Interim Community Development Director Anna Bentley said in an email that both the review of models and future applications would go through the regular building code review.
“The advantage of this approach is in getting all possible models approved in a batch, so that when (they) return for application/site placement review, we focus on site/placement/etc and they can just tell us which approved model goes where,” Bentley said.
The review process will make a difference for phased developments in particular, Bentley said.
Abbey said while current review times for building plans take about eight weeks at the worst, his goal is to get that down to two weeks or less.
He noted there may be some bumps along the road. Bentley said the city will identify a pilot project for review in the next month or two, after which the process would be available for any developments that qualify.
Abbey said one of the goals is to build a collaborative relationship with developers.
“It’s really important that we help the contractor base and the developers that we work with and the architects navigate those waters, because they are deep,” Abbey said.
