As the region deals with hot and dry early summer weather, Bozeman is in the process of creating a plan that will guide water conservation work for the next 20 years.
With a water supply that is already pressed by the effects of climate change and the area’s rapid growth, the city is focusing heavily on water conservation efforts. Water Conservation Program Manager Jessica Ahlstrom said a plan adopted by the city predicts a gap between water supply and demand over the next 50 years.
The city plans to tackle 50% of that gap with conservation programs, Ahlstrom said.
“Because conservation is such a big focus, we identified a need to basically develop a more robust water conservation plan to see how much water we can save through water conservation alone,” Ahlstrom said. “I think it’s timely, I do think that the drought conditions, whether it be obvious or not, are raising awareness that we have a very limited water supply.”
The water conservation plan would apply citywide and could include things like education efforts, rebate programs for high-efficiency appliances or rewriting landscape codes to increase outdoor water efficiency, Ahlstrom said.
The city is seeking public input on the plan and potential program measures with an online survey until July 16. The input will be used by the city to determine which measures will end up in the plan, Ahlstrom said.
The 14-question survey asks respondents how much they support programs to help low-income residents participate in water conservation programs like leak repair assistance, requiring the installation of high-efficiency toilets, faucets and sprinklers in new developments or requiring realtors to prove to the city that a plumber has inspected a property and efficient fixtures are in place.
Other questions gauge support on developing water-efficient landscape design for new developments and a tiered water rate system.
After reviewing survey results, the city also plans to do a cost-benefit analysis of the different measures to determine how much water each would save.
The city is planning to develop a final draft of the plan by the end of the year, Ahlstrom said.
Developers, landscape designers, irrigation contractors and business owners can access specific surveys by contacting achipouras@bozeman.net.
