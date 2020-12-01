The city rolled out a new webpage last week that will serve as the source of information on the city’s affordable housing initiatives and other housing information.
The community housing hub includes information on how many homes and rooms have been built as a result of the city’s affordable housing initiatives, as well as the average cost or selling price of the homes. The dashboard also includes information on how much money is in the community housing fund and how the fund has been used.
At a recent city commission meeting, city manager Jeff Mihelich said the page is intended to provide information on a wide range of community housing measures.
“We get questions all the time, I know the staff does, I know the commission does, our community members are wondering, ‘wait, what are we doing about our housing crisis in the city of Bozeman?’ Well all the answers are here,” Mihelich said.
According to the dashboard, 14 homes and a total of 32 bedrooms have been built as a result of a zoning policy from 2018 that required developments with 10 or more townhouses or single-family detached homes to have 10% of their units be affordable. During the meeting, Mihelich said there are over 500 affordable units that are in various stages of development or preservation in Bozeman.
The dashboard also states 770 residential units were added in 2019.
The dashboard describes community housing as homes affordable for people who live or work in Bozeman. Beyond just affordable housing initiatives, the dashboard links to information from the Gallatin Association of Realtors on median sales prices for homes and a map showing where residential building permits are in the works.
“Creating new supply is important, but making sure people know how to navigate how to apply for a mortgage and be able to afford a mortgage is another piece, and we show the data on that,” Mihelich said. “Our housing crisis goes beyond affordable housing. It stretches on.”
Also at last week’s meeting, city commissioners approved a $500,000 allocation to the Human Resource Development Council to retain and rehabilitate 141 affordable units for low-income seniors and those with disabilities at Darlinton Manor and Boulevard Apartments.
Linda Young, an HRDC board member, said during public comment that preserving the affordable units was extremely important.
“If it goes away, it goes away forever and it’s hard to replace it in this format,” Young said.
