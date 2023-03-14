Bob Kolesar and his wife, Ellyn Murphy stand on the sidewalk in front of their house on Bozeman Avenue on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Kolesar filed a complaint against the City of Bozeman over its snow removal policy, arguing that it discriminates against people with disabilities.
Bob Kolesar and his wife, Ellyn Murphy stand on the sidewalk in front of their house on Bozeman Avenue on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Kolesar filed a complaint against the City of Bozeman over its snow removal policy, arguing that it discriminates against people with disabilities.
As warmer weather in recent weeks has turned city sidewalks into wading pools by day and ice rinks by night, a Bozeman resident has filed a complaint claiming the city’s snow removal ordinance is discriminatory.
Bob Kolesar, who lives near Beall Park, filed complaints with the Montana Human Rights Bureau on behalf of himself and his wife, Ellyn Murphy.
The complaint alleges the city’s ordinance, which states residents are responsible for clearing snow and ice from sidewalks in front of their properties, is in violation of the Montana Human Rights Act, and the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Kolesar says he has typical “70-year-old problems” that make shoveling snow or operating a snow blower difficult and painful — like knee and shoulder issues. His wife has physical and cognitive disabilities caused by a brain injury, according to the complaint.
Their conditions make it difficult and painful for Kolesar to clear all the snow from his sidewalks, he told the Chronicle this week, and make it impossible for Murphy to do so.
In years past, Kolesar said they’ve been able to hire someone to clear the snow from the front of their house and their two duplex rental properties nearby.
This year, Kolesar said, every contractor they called was either booked up or offered untenable terms.
Kolesar said he tried to ask the city for recommendations in the fall of 2022 on who he could hire to clear the snow, to no avail. Eventually, Kolesar said they received notices at their rental duplexes for failing to properly clear the snow.
City spokesperson Takami Clark said in a statement that the city’s ordinance holds that if an owner fails to clear snow and ice from the sidewalks, the city can retain a contractor to do so. The city can then bill the residents for the cost of hiring the contractor, and can charge a penalty of $30 or 20% of the costs, whichever is greater. Clark clarified “these are not fines.”
In late February, Clark told the Chronicle the city had issued 192 bills to residents for snow removal services so far in the winter season.
Clark said the city is reviewing Kolesar’s complaint.
Kolesar’s complaint claims that the policy discriminates against him because of his disability and holds everyone to an “impossible standard.”
“If you’re not able to do the physical labor of chopping and shoveling the snow off the sidewalk, you can’t comply with the ordinance,” Kolesar said. “These are city sidewalks and the city should take some responsibility here by accommodating people like my wife.”
Kolesar, whose wife uses a walker, said he understands the need to clear snow off of sidewalks, but said the city should find another solution.
“It’s time to rethink this and readdress the needs of people with disabilities,” Kolesar said.
