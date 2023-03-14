Let the news come to you

As warmer weather in recent weeks has turned city sidewalks into wading pools by day and ice rinks by night, a Bozeman resident has filed a complaint claiming the city’s snow removal ordinance is discriminatory.

Bob Kolesar, who lives near Beall Park, filed complaints with the Montana Human Rights Bureau on behalf of himself and his wife, Ellyn Murphy.

The complaint alleges the city’s ordinance, which states residents are responsible for clearing snow and ice from sidewalks in front of their properties, is in violation of the Montana Human Rights Act, and the Americans With Disabilities Act.


